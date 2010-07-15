 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

  • Stream

A 7-year timeline of North Carolina's massive athletic academics scandal

In 2010, a Tar Heels football player tweeted a Rick Ross lyric. In 2012, the Heels were bowl-banned. In 2014, the whole thing spread to basketball, and in 2017, the NCAA announced hoops wouldn't be punished, despite hundreds of athletes taking fake classes.

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
/ new

Here's everything that happened in between all that.

119 Total Updates Since
Jul 15, 2010, 9:38pm EDT