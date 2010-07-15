Here's everything that happened in between all that.
October 14, 2017
NCAA decides fake classes aren’t its problem
Are you thinking what I’m thinking?
October 13, 2017
UNC’s 7-year-long scandal started by player tweeting Rick Ross lyric
The NCAA’s finally announced its verdict in the sprawling debacle.
October 13, 2017
You shouldn’t be angry about UNC walking away from NCAA justice
There’s little real justice in NCAA justice.
October 13, 2017
Why UNC walked away from NCAA sanctions, explained briefly
A more than 7-year-old story appears to wrap up.
April 12, 2017
No, UNC will not get the death penalty, unfortunately for Maryland
Maryland’s president said the Tar Heels deserve the death penalty at a recent meeting.
February 15, 2016
UNC's NCAA case has outlasted a coach's ban
Rarely do the procedural aspects of an NCAA scandal outlast punishments handed down as a result, but here we are.
August 14, 2015
New UNC infractions will delay punishment
What a coincidence!
June 12, 2015
UNC scandal now a massive university problem
Good morning! It's your daily roundup of college football stuff.
June 11, 2015
UNC receives 'most serious sanction' from board
Twelve months academic probation, with NCAA punishments likely coming soon as well.
June 5, 2015
Why UNC hoops won't get hammered
The end of the North Carolina academic scandal appears to be mercifully close, and the result will be the one we all should have seen coming.
June 5, 2015
UNC's likely NCAA punishment: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Good morning! It's your daily college football roundup, led by ... yes, that UNC thing is still going on.
November 10, 2014
Alleged ex-UNC athlete details academic scandal
He also called Roy Williams a "snake" in the interview.
November 10, 2014
Ex-UNC player suing school ... again
Not just for North Carolina, but for the NCAA as well.
November 10, 2014
New report takes harsh look at '05 UNC team
The latest report regarding the ongoing UNC academic scandal takes a closer look at Roy Williams' 2004-05 national championship team's role in the ordeal.
October 27, 2014
Should UNC forfeit its 2005 title?
Less than a week after the release of a report detailing one of the largest and most egregious academic scandals in the history of the NCAA, the sports world appears completely ready to move on. Why?
October 27, 2014
Watch SNL poke fun at the UNC academic scandal
Colin Jost and "Weekend Update" took the time to jab at UNC's "shadow curriculum."
October 23, 2014
How the UNC scandal hurts the NCAA's future
It's getting harder for the NCAA to argue that athletes are students first, thanks to scandals like this one.
October 22, 2014
5 most important details from the UNC report
A years-long scandal involving Tar Heels athletics and UNC academics has resulted in a massive document detailing a "shadow" curriculum in which more than 3,000 students were enrolled.
September 18, 2014
UNC paper mocks someone else's football academics
Not a great look, Daily Tar Heel!
June 30, 2014
Who's the NCAA's UNC academic SNITCH?
We have no evidence that any of these people were involved, but we don't have any evidence that they weren't.
June 6, 2014
McCants says he took sham courses at UNC
The latest revelation in the UNC academic scandal sees former star hoopster Rashad McCants open up on sham classes, coach Roy Williams and more.
March 26, 2014
UNC's fake classes were really, really fake
ESPN unearthed a final paper submitted in one of the fake classes at UNC. It's not a very good paper.
June 9, 2013
Emails show UNC prof took favors from tutors
Julius Nyang’oro received football tickets, sideline passes, and other favors from counselors in exchange for help with independent studies scheduling, according to emails.
March 11, 2013
Marvin Austin's college cash hookup
Marvin Austin told North Carolina state investigators that he received money from an agent based in Georgia while he was a player for the UNC football team. Those and other impermissible benefits eventually got the Tar Heels program put on probation.