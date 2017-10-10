Cody Bellinger dove into the Dodgers’ dugout for the catch of the 2017 postseason

Cody Bellinger was having a fine evening in Arizona, thank you very much. The soon-to-be Rookie of the Year had already swatted a dinger to help extend the Dodgers’ lead in the top of the fifth inning, and in the bottom of the fifth, he helped quash any momentum the Diamondbacks were looking to build.

Welcome to the catch of the 2017 MLB Postseason:

In that GIF, I want you to pay attention to a couple of things.

That it was a great, fearless catch. Dave Roberts is doing a crossword puzzle before belatedly realizing that the future of his franchise is tumbling headfirst toward the angry earth.

The first one is fun. The second one is funny, but only in retrospect. If Bellinger’s hands are that much sweatier, Roberts will have the most uncomfortable 47 press conferences of his life over the next two years.

As is, it was just a great catch. The Dodgers were leading, and Cody Bellinger had a lot to do with that. Look at that danged catch.