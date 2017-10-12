Mark Streit clears waivers after Canadiens’ reported trade attempts

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mark Streit has been loaned to the AHL’s Laval Rocket after clearing waivers Friday, the team announced. The move came 24 hours after the Canadiens moved on from their trade efforts with Streit by putting him on waivers .

Streit, a 12-year NHL veteran, joined the Canadiens over the summer on a one-year, $700,000 contract. He struggled to carve out a role on the team, however, and now his future looks uncertain after the other 30 NHL teams passed on claiming him.

The Canadiens have tried to trade Streit recently, according to a report from Sportsnet on Wednesday. But the waivers move indicates there were no takers, as Montreal was content to risk losing him for nothing, and nobody took the offer.

Montreal GM Marc Bergevin had said over the summer that Streit was brought in to potentially replace the offensive element that Andrei Markov, who left for the KHL, brought to the roster. Instead, rookie Victor Mete has been the one to get minutes next to Shea Weber and on the power play.

Streit recorded zero points and three shots on goal in two games with the Canadiens. Last season he recorded 27 points in 68 games with the Flyers and Penguins. He also appeared in three playoff games for Pittsburgh during its run to a second straight Stanley Cup.