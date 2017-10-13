Carve an hour out of your life to watch this perfect Marwin Gonzalez throw again and again

Prior to the postseason, Marwin Gonzalez had fielded 77 chances in the outfield as a major leaguer. That’s it. He’d played fewer than 500 innings, and the ball wasn’t hit his way that often. He had three assists, but he was still something of an unknown quantity out there.

He, uh, isn’t now.

What a throw by Marwin Gonzalez! https://t.co/BfEr0Mosuv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 14, 2017

The throw was clocked at over 97 mph, and it was placed perfectly. PERFECTLY. If you asked me to use a mouse to put the ball in a better spot on that video, I’d screw it up compared to Gonzalez.

I don’t know what his range is like. Not sure if he’s capable of making a diving catch if needed. But Marwin Gonzalez can throw, and he’s the reason the Yankees are scoreless so far in the 2017 ALCS.

(Also, keep a thought for Aaron Judge, who smoked a ball with a runner in scoring position against a tough pitcher, just like he’s supposed to, and got absolutely nothing out of it.)