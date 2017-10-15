Tom Brady already has the record for the most wins as a starter thanks to his extensive postseason success. He now stands alone in first place for the most regular season wins, a record he broke in 2017 with his 187th career victory, which came over the New York Jets.

But Brady doesn’t own many regular season records. Almost all of the all-time marks that belong to the New England Patriots quarterback are postseason bests. He also owns just about every Super Bowl record, thanks to eight trips to the big game. And he’s also run for 1,000 career yards, which isn’t close to a record, but is still pretty impressive for a guy who looked like this at the NFL Combine:

Now in his 19th season — and probably not his last — Brady still has time to track down more records before he calls it a career. He wants to play until he’s 45, and if he does, he could rewrite the record books. Even if he plays until he’s 42 or 43, there are a few within reach.

With the wins record now under his belt, here are all the major records owned by the New England Patriots quarterback and the ones he still has a chance to topple.

Records owned by Brady

Regular season wins by a starting quarterback (207)

Most passing yards, regular season and playoffs (81,083)

Most passing touchdowns, postseason included: 589

Most touchdowns thrown to different receivers (71)

Division titles (16)

Playoff games started (38)

Playoff wins (28)

Playoff touchdown passes (72)

Playoff passing yards (10,569)

Super Bowl appearances (8)

Super Bowl wins (5)

Super Bowl MVPs (4)

Super Bowl touchdown passes (18)

Super Bowl passing yards (2,576)

Records in Brady’s reach

Most passing touchdowns : The record is held by Manning, who finished his career with 539 touchdowns. Brady became the third quarterback to reach the 500 mark when he did it in Week 4 of the 2018 season. It’ll likely take until the 2019 season, and he’ll have to fend off Drew Brees for the top spot. Brady came into the season with more touchdowns than his veteran peer, but Brees’ MVP-caliber season has pushed up to second place all-time with 520 touchdowns. Brady currently stands at 517.

: The record is held by Manning, who finished his career with 539 touchdowns. Brady became the third quarterback to reach the 500 mark when he did it in Week 4 of the 2018 season. It’ll likely take until the 2019 season, and he’ll have to fend off Drew Brees for the top spot. Brady came into the season with more touchdowns than his veteran peer, but Brees’ MVP-caliber season has pushed up to second place all-time with 520 touchdowns. Brady currently stands at 517. Pro Bowls : Brady couldn’t play in the Pro Bowl last season because he was a little busy getting ready for Super Bowl LII, but he did lock up his 13th nod. In 2018, he joined Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews, and Merlin Olsen, who all got to 14. To grab the record for himself, Brady needs a Pro Bowl season in 2019 too. That’s not impossible, but it’s a tall ask for a quarterback already over 40.

: Brady couldn’t play in the Pro Bowl last season because he was a little busy getting ready for Super Bowl LII, but he did lock up his 13th nod. In 2018, he joined Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews, and Merlin Olsen, who all got to 14. To grab the record for himself, Brady needs a Pro Bowl season in 2019 too. That’s not impossible, but it’s a tall ask for a quarterback already over 40. Game-winning drives : The Patriots haven’t always needed Brady to rescue them, but he’s always up to the task when the time calls for Touchdown Tom. He needs just two more to tie Manning’s 56 and three more to pass him. Brady averages about two or three a year, so he could realistically top Manning in 2018.

: The Patriots haven’t always needed Brady to rescue them, but he’s always up to the task when the time calls for Touchdown Tom. He needs just two more to tie Manning’s 56 and three more to pass him. Brady averages about two or three a year, so he could realistically top Manning in 2018. Fourth-quarter comebacks: For many of the same reasons, Brady has a good chance at topping Manning’s 45 fourth-quarterback comebacks. He’s just one behind that record and could beat it in 2018.

For many of the same reasons, Brady has a good chance at topping Manning’s 45 fourth-quarterback comebacks. He’s just one behind that record and could beat it in 2018. Games started: Favre’s never-ending career allowed him to start in 298 games over 20 seasons. Brady has started 267. If he stays completely healthy and doesn’t miss a game, he wouldn’t be able to get to 299 until the final game of the 2020 season, about five months after his 43rd birthday. It’s another one that isn’t impossible, but it’s definitely a stretch.

Records Brady won’t own

Most MVPs : Manning won the AP NFL MVP award five times during his career, but Brady has just three. So even if Brady continues to crush it for a while, this one just won’t happen.

: Manning won the AP NFL MVP award five times during his career, but Brady has just three. So even if Brady continues to crush it for a while, this one just won’t happen. Most regular season passing yards : Brady is more than 1,000 yards behind Manning, who held the record — until Brees broke it early in the 2018 season. Brady will likely never pass him. He’s had more yards than Brady in every season since 2009, so Brady would probably need to play a couple of years longer than Brees, who is about a year-and-a-half younger and similarly uninterested in hanging up the cleats any time soon.

: Brady is more than 1,000 yards behind Manning, who held the record — until Brees broke it early in the 2018 season. Brady will likely never pass him. He’s had more yards than Brady in every season since 2009, so Brady would probably need to play a couple of years longer than Brees, who is about a year-and-a-half younger and similarly uninterested in hanging up the cleats any time soon. Most interceptions thrown: This isn’t a good record to have, but Brady isn’t even close. He has a little more than half the 336 thrown by Favre and isn’t top 50 all time in the category. No chance.