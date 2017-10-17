 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Nazem Kadri scored one of the fanciest empty-net goals you’ll ever see vs. Capitals

It’s not often you need hands like those to score when there’s no goalie.

By Satchel Price
Most empty-net goals, even in the NHL, aren’t all that impressive. Scoring when there’s no goaltender on the ice doesn’t exactly lend itself to flashy highlights. However, Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri gave us one of the best empty-netters you’ll see in the team’s 2-0 victory over the Capitals on Tuesday.

It’s not often that you get to see an empty-net goal that belongs on SportsCenter, but Kadri makes an incredible reception by putting the puck between his legs before casually finishing off for his third goal of the season. How many other kinds of empty-net goals could even be this cool?

It’s a reminder that, for all the attention given to Toronto’s young stars, Kadri can be pretty great in his own right. The veteran center now has six points in six games this season.

