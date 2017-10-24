16-year-old NHL prospect scores one of the best goals of the year

If you’ve never heard of Jack Hughes, maybe it’s time to start paying attention. The Team USA prospect won’t be eligible for the NHL Draft until 2019, but he’s already making plays that signal he could be a must-watch talent. Just look at this goal from a USHL game on Monday:

It's only 3 weeks into the season, but Jack Hughes might have already locked up USHL Goal of the Year pic.twitter.com/cIJCw32T5B — USHL (@USHL) October 22, 2017

Hughes, who is just 16 years old, skates through pretty much the entire Green Bay Gamblers defense before lifting a perfect shot over the goalie. There were at least two times during this sequence where a normal player might’ve tried to pass, but Hughes just kept pushing with the puck waiting for the right opening.

There’s so much to love about this play. Not only does it show remarkable skill and creativity to even try it, but his balance and coordination in finishing even after contact caused him to begin falling over is incredible. This goal was a straight-up masterclass by someone who just became old enough to get his driver’s license.

We’re nearly two years until Hughes will be an NHL draft pick, let alone an NHL player, so it’s still a long road from here. But he looks to be one of the better talents in his class right now, and don’t be surprised if he’s starring for the Americans in the World Juniors before going pro.