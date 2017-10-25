Why the first World Series went to Game 8

When the Pittsburgh Pirates faced off against the Boston Americans (some know them now as the Red Sox), fans were not only given more than seven games — they also received front row treatment that is unimaginable in modern baseball. Watching from the field of play, they shared the space with legends such as Honus Wagner, Cy Young (like, the actual man, not the award), and Deacon Phillippe. One can only imagine how many people planned this without thinking, “maybe this is a bad idea?” But, bad idea or not, fans were treated to the best-of-nine series that would push the game towards the World Series as we know it today.

The early 1900s were a weird time, so it only makes sense the inaugural AL vs. NL championship had quirks of its own. Whether it’s the institutionalized player chasing out his nurse with an iron stove leg, or the same pitcher throwing five complete games in 11 days, it was a World Series deserving of the time. And if that’s not enough for you, watch this just to find out what the hell Reese Witherspoon has to do with it. She’s in there. We promise.