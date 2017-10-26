Joe Thornton scores against Bruins to enter top 20 in NHL all-time points

San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton tied Jari Kurri for 20th on the NHL’s all-time point production list with a goal against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. The 20-year veteran now has 1,398 points through 1,455 games to put him in some lofty territory.

Thornton scored the goal against his former team in the same way he’s scored many others. He used his big frame to get position in front of the net and found the puck on the rebound for an easy finish.

Of course Joe Thornton scores against the Bruins pic.twitter.com/xpv4OT9hCW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 27, 2017

Thornton now has two goals and five assists this season. He’s only playing 17:34 per game, which would be his lowest average since very early in his career, but he’s still second on the Sharks in points behind Logan Couture.

When the season began, Thornton was tied with Brett Hull for 22nd on the all-time points leaderboard. He’s already passed Hull and Luc Robitaille this season and will pass Kurri with his next point. If he keeps up a similar scoring pace for all 82 games, he could conceivably pass several others and push his way toward the top 15. He’s already 13th all-time in assists.

Only Jaromir Jagr has more points than Thornton among active NHL players. Former teammate Patrick Marleau is third if you exclude the inactive Marian Hossa, and he’s more than 300 points behind Thornton.