Phil Kessel’s 300th NHL goal is a breakaway game-winner vs. Jets

Phil Kessel capped off a fantastic effort for the Pittsburgh Penguins with a breakaway, game-winning goal in the team’s 2-1 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The goal was Kessel’s 300th in the NHL, giving him an impressive milestone in the victory.

The Penguins and Jets had been battling all evening after the two sides each scored in the first period. Neither team could break through after that until Kessel intercepted an attempted pass by Patrik Laine, took it the other way, and beat Connor Hellebuyck to end the game.

Nice guy, tries hard, scores all the OT game-winning goals. pic.twitter.com/gIXWiY1MFF — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 27, 2017

The goal rewarded Kessel for a performance that included a game-high nine shots. It’s the fourth time in the past five games that he’s recorded at least five SOG.

The Penguins winger, who hasn’t missed a game since the 2009-10 season, is 198th on the NHL’s all-time goal scoring list with 300. He’s one of just 18 American-born players to reach the milestone, and one of just two active Americans along with Zach Parise. However, he’s being chased closely by Joe Pavelski (297) and Patrick Kane (290).

In 11 games this season, Kessel has four goals, seven assists, and a team-high 50 shots on goal. He still looks to be one of the top wingers around. You can read more about Pittsburgh’s win over at Pensburgh, SB Nation’s Penguins blog.