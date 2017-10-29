Los Angeles strikes back to add another twist to the 2017 World Series

The story of Games 2 and 3 of this year’s World Series was the resurgence of the Houston Astros and their offense. After all, they turned the instant classic Game 2 completely upside down with their power surge from the ninth inning and beyond, and they raced out to a four-run lead in Game 3. If the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t slow down Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa and the rest of Houston’s potent offense in Game 4, then they’d be stuck in the ever-dangerous 3-1 hole.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, Alex Wood stepped up in a huge way — even if it looked like that may not have been enough for LA to level the series up at two wins apiece. Wood pitched 5 2⁄ 3 innings and did well for the most part, but he made one mistake and George Springer sent it into the Crawford Boxes to break what was a scoreless deadlock. With Charlie Morton also keeping LA’s offense at bay for most of the night, it really seemed like Wood’s only major mistake was going to end up being the difference on Saturday night.

Then the seventh inning rolled around, and the Dodgers managed to cobble together a run with Logan Forsythe bringing in the tying run. In the ninth inning, the Astros called upon Ken Giles to at least make sure that extra innings would come again in this series. That wasn’t the case, as Corey Seager and Justin Turner both reached base, and then Cody Bellinger doubled to put Los Angeles in front. Ken Musgrove received the baton and the floodgates opened with a sacrifice fly and then a huge three-run shot from Joc Pederson to put the game completely out of reach.

Just like that, the Dodgers have gone from struggling in a hostile environment at Minute Maid Park to being in a position of power at the moment with Clayton Kershaw set to start Game 5. They’ve taken a game in Houston, and their offense has bounced back to life in a manner similar to how the Astros’ offense revived itself. The 2017 season is now down to a best-of-three and with the way this series has gone, there are still plenty of twists left in this one.

Yuli Gurriel has been suspended for his racist gestures, but it’ll come in 2018. It’s disappointing, but Grant Brisbee makes the point that it makes sense for MLB.

The Astros got JJ Watt to throw out the first pitch for Game 3, and they topped that by bringing out 7-year-old Hailey Dawson and her awesome 3D-printed hand to throw out Game 4’s first pitch.

While there was plenty of completely justified anger being sent Gurriel’s way, Yu Darvish called for “big love” instead.

Kenley Jansen and Craig Kimbrel were recognized as the 2017 NL and AL Relievers of the Year, respectively. This is two years in a row now for Jansen.

