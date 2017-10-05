Morning Skate: The NHL is back, and so are all the young stars you love

You love hockey. You love SB Nation. You love reading hockey at SB Nation. Search your feelings. You know these things are true. But life's too busy to browse the whole network for news. So we'll send hockey news to your inbox every morning. All you need to do is subscribe.

Lace ’em up. Time for the Morning Skate.

Honestly, if you were expecting Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid to do anything BUT score goals in their first games of the season, I don’t know what to tell you.

The stars of the NHL’s youth movement were active early and often in the NHL’s first game of the fledgling season. Matthews had three points in the Maple Leafs’ dominant 7-2 victory over the Jets. McDavid, naturally, had the Oilers’ first goal of the season early in their contest against the Flames, then he finished the night with a hat trick.

It was only a matter of time before McDavid, Matthews, and others got the legs working. Of course, stalwarts like Sidney Crosby and Claude Giroux had big goals in big spots in their respective games, but the loudest noise came from the youngsters.

It’s really no surprise to see those two light up the scoreboard like they did Wednesday night. It’s likely the reason the NHL scheduled their respective teams to open the new season so they can showcase their talents to the wide sports world.

The only rising star to not have a stellar game was Patrik Laine, who was held to just one assist with two shots in 18 minutes of ice time. The Jets forward was not pleased with his efforts in Winnipeg’s mess of a loss, and for good reason. Winnipeg has a lot of questions facing their team after Wednesday, but Laine is still in line for quite a sophomore season.

While there were only four games to satisfy your hockey cravings on opening night, it’s no longer in doubt that this league is now owned by the youth movement.

One sentence recaps

Maple Leafs 7, Jets 2: Steve Mason’s yips made Winnipeg’s home opener one to forget.

Steve Mason’s yips made Winnipeg’s home opener one to forget. Blues 5, Penguins 4 (OT): The defending champs are never out of a game, except when Alex Pietrangelo toe-drags you in in overtime.

The defending champs are never out of a game, except when toe-drags you in in overtime. Oilers 3, Flames 0: McDavid was back at it again, folks.

McDavid was back at it again, folks. Flyers 5, Sharks 3: Kevin Labanc had two goals, but Wayne Simmonds had three — and that made all the difference.

