Australian athletes congratulate country’s 1st NHL player

Nathan Walker will become the first Australian player in NHL history when the Capitals face the Canadiens on Saturday night. To celebrate the occasion, the team got Australian athletes from across the sports world to congratulate the 23-year-old on making history.

This is practically a who’s who of Australian athletes who play in North American leagues. From the NBA’s Matthew Dellavedova, Andrew Bogut, and Thon Maker to MLB’s Grant Balfour to golf’s Adam Scott and Jason Day, these are some of the most recognizable names in sports from the country.

And, of course, how could we ignore Joseph Benedict “Joe” Hockey, the Australian ambassador to the United States? I have no idea how someone got the last name Hockey in a country that’s just getting its first NHL player, but clearly it’s destiny.

Walker, also the first Australian to be selected in the NHL draft, is a undersized winger who spent the past four seasons primarily with the AHL’s Hershey Bears. He looks set for a role on Washington’s fourth line to open this season.

Making your NHL debut is a special moment for any player. It’ll be especially sweet for Walker.