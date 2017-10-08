 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Josh Reddick caused a 3-run homer innings after one was stolen away from him

Fenway Park’s weird-ass right field saved their season, and then it gave them all the insurance they needed

By Grant Brisbee
Divisional Round - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Three Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Mookie Betts might be the best defensive right fielder in the American League, if not the majors. He’s quick, he takes good routes, and his arm is fantastic. And he might have saved the Red Sox’ season with this catch:

The fan was a split-second lapse in concentration from Betts away from becoming the story of the game. It’s a reminder that there are billions of potential Bartmans in the world. They just won’t get the opportunity.

Anyway, the batter on that play was Josh Reddick, and he was robbed of a three-run homer that would have blown the game open. The good news is he’d get a chance to return the favor to the Red Sox.

The bad news is, well, he screwed it up.

It was tough to see from that angle as it happened, but the slow-motion replays gave the world a much better look at the unfortunate derpery:

In other words, if Josh Reddick tries to catch his own home run just a few innings before, the Astros sweep. Think about that.

Really think about that.

