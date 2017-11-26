The Bears are stuck in Philadelphia because their plane broke down

It’s bad enough that the Bears lost 31-3 to the Eagles on Sunday. But then the whole team got stuck in Philadelphia because its plane broke down.

The Bears had to wait for a new plane to arrive. In the meantime, they were just sitting on the tarmac, according to NBC Sports’ Derrick Gunn.

They finally got a functional plane and were able to get off the ground.

The #Bears’ team buses rolled out of Lincoln Financial Field at 5:45pm ET. After issues with their plane, they didn’t take off for Chicago until 10:24. They’re finally on their way home. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 27, 2017

This isn’t the only plane that was broken for the Bears today. The team didn’t get in the end zone once against the Eagles. Mitchell Trubisky went 17 of 33 for 134 yards and two interceptions. Chicago managed just 6 net yards on the ground.

Guard Kyle Long tried to look on the bright side.

At least we get good WiFi on the ground, am I right? pic.twitter.com/LZPttviwA9 — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) November 27, 2017

And at least he had snacks.

I snagged two @SNICKERS bars when I first got on the plane, the first one. They’re still in my pant pockets (just realized)... all melted... salvageable though https://t.co/iS0ijBBY77 — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) November 27, 2017

Fans had plenty of jokes about the situation.

Yet another thing has stalled on the Bears today — Hugh McKillop (@OnTheRun_HM) November 27, 2017

Bears really struggling in all phases today — David Blumenthal (@DBlumen203) November 27, 2017

the plane probably gained more yards than the bears did all day — ElvisBrows27 (@ElvisBrows27) November 27, 2017

Seriously, is this the Bears’ plane?

A broken-down plane is just more bad news for the Bears.