The first “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign was such a success last year that the NFL brought it back again this season. Across the NFL on Sunday, players are allowed to wear customized cleats that represent, or bring awareness to, causes near and dear to them.

Last season, players highlighted everything from fighting diseases and illnesses to supporting various Boys and Girls Clubs. This season, we’ll see another wide range of charities featured on the players’ cleats. The NFL is tracking all of them here.

Here is a partial list of causes various players from every team are supporting in Week 13:

Deone Bucannon, LB: Support low-income families

Larry Fitzgerald, WR: He'll be honoring his mother, who lost her battle to breast cancer.

Drew Stanton, QB: Domestic violence

Excited to wear these cleats designed by the brave kids at Sojourner Center here in PHX for #mycausemycleats to end domestic violence! pic.twitter.com/7RbSxn4aZc — Drew Stanton (@drewstanton) November 28, 2017

Brian Poole, CB: Working with kids whose parents are incarcerated

Devonta Freeman, RB: Giving back to the youth

Jeremy Maclin, WR: Providing impactful opportunities for children and families living in difficult situations

Jimmy Smith, CB: Equality and ending racism

Patrick DiMarco, FB: Supporting the American Cancer Society

Honored to be supporting @AmericanCancer this Sunday for #mycausemycleats in loving memory of my two late grandfathers who lost their fights with cancer earlier this year! #leukemiaawareness #pancreaticcancerawareness #americancancersociety #bills pic.twitter.com/BjS8593V6R — Patrick DiMarco (@PatDiMarco42) November 29, 2017

Richie Incognito, G: Supporting Colleen's Dream

Eric Wood, C: Spending time with children and their families in the hospital

Kurt Coleman, S: Levine Children's Hospital

Julius Peppers, DE: Give back to the University of North Carolina

Ron Rivera, HC: Will honor his brother and father, who both served in the military

Akiem Hicks, DE: Military

Jordan Howard, RB: Pulmonary Fibrosis

Mitchell Trubisky, QB: Thumbs Up, Cancer Down

Alex Erickson, WR: Hodan Community Services

Michael Johnson, DE: The Solution

DeShone Kizer, QB: The Andrew Weishar Foundation

Jason McCourty, CB: Sickle-cell and social injustice

“It’s a disease that runs in my family and a disease that's not often talked about.” — @McCourtyTwins #MyCauseMyCleats @TackleSC pic.twitter.com/IxjuSXDhZJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2017

Dak Prescott, QB: His mother, who died of cancer

Ryan Switzer, WR: Special Olympics

Jaylon Smith, LB: Different dynamics of Autism

Jamaal Charles, RB: Special Olympics

Von Miller, DE: Von’s Vision, helping kids improve their eyesight

Eric Ebron, TE: Shriners Hospitals for Children

Matthew Stafford, QB: S.A.Y. Detroit Play

Golden Tate, WR: Golden Future Foundation

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix‏, S: Ha Ha’s HERO Foundation

Mike Daniels, DL: Awareness about bullying

Jadeveon Clowney, LB: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston

Johnathan Joseph, CB: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston

Joe Haeg, OT: Wounded Warrior Project

John Simon, LB: Second and Seven Foundation

Blake Bortles, QB: First Responders

First responders were role models for @BBortles5's life growing up.



He'll honor them this Sunday for #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/G9H50kA389 — #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) November 28, 2017

Brad Nortman, P: Suicide Prevention

Tyreek Hill, WR: Special Olympics

Derrick Johnson, LB: Kids and their education

Joey Bosa, DE: Pediatric Cancer Research

Travis Benjamin, WR: Breast Cancer

Drew Kaser, P: Cancer

Connor Barwin, LB: MTWB Foundation

Jared Goff, QB: Sarcoma Foundation of America

Johnny Hekker, P: Waterboys

Walt Aikens, CB: Diabetes

Julius Thomas, TE: Arts for Learning

Anthony Barr, LB: Support single mothers

Stefon Diggs, WR: American Heart Association

Adam Thielen, WR: Providing resources for the youth in Minnesota

David Andrews, C: Support military and dogs who serve the country

Alan Branch, DT: Food allergies

Devin McCourty, S: Sickle-cell disease

Drew Brees, QB: USO

Cameron Jordan, DE: Playworks

Marshon Lattimore, CB: Social injustices

Evan Engram, TE: Special Olympics

Sterling Shepard, WR: Play 60

Olivier Vernon, DE: Coats' disease

Ever hear of Coats' disease? @oliviervernon54 hadn't, until one day, everything changed #MyCauseMyCleats https://t.co/zuZ3h1UxeC — NYG in the Community (@GiantsCRDept) November 27, 2017

Kelvin Beachum, OT: World Vision USA

Jeremy Kerley, WR: Autism

Erik Harris, S: Leukemia

The cause behind the cleats.@e_harris_31 shares the personal reason he supports the leukemia and lymphoma society — his sister. She described her battle with leukemia in her own words. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/xTMCANVPTv — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) November 30, 2017

DeAndre Washington, RB: Boys and Girls Club

Malcolm Jenkins, S: Social and criminal justice reform

Rodney McLeod, S: American Association for Cancer Research and Big Brothers Big Sisters

Torrey Smith, WR: Torrey Smith Family Fund

Le’Veon Bell, RB: Call of Duty Endowment

Antonio Brown, WR: Stop Sexual Abuse

AB’s cleats for #mycausemycleats Look up Cyntoia Brown’s story and help bring her justice #freecyntoiabrown #sarakruzan #stopsexualabuse @rainn01 A post shared by Corey Pane (@coreypaneart) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Cameron Heyward, DE: Heyward House Foundation

Robbie Gould, K: Lurie Children's

Solomon Thomas, DL: 10 Books A Home

Michael Bennett, DE: Families of prisoners of war and those missing in action

Eddie Lacy, RB: International Relief

Earl Thomas, S: Youth Sports

Gerald McCoy, DT: Single-parent households

Jacquizz Rodgers, RB: To his mother and all the families currently battling leukemia

Eric Decker, WR: Rescuing dogs

Adoree’ Jackson, CB: Breast cancer awareness

Rishard Matthews, WR: Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp

Washington

Kirk Cousins, QB: International Justice Mission

Proud to support @IJM with a little help from my friends at @Bose. Thanks for the matching headphones! Until all are free! #teambose #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/3W7RZUq8r4 — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 29, 2017

Ryan Kerrigan, LB: Chronic illnesses in children

Josh Norman, CB: Raising a healthier generation