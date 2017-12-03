The first “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign was such a success last year that the NFL brought it back again this season. Across the NFL on Sunday, players are allowed to wear customized cleats that represent, or bring awareness to, causes near and dear to them.
Last season, players highlighted everything from fighting diseases and illnesses to supporting various Boys and Girls Clubs. This season, we’ll see another wide range of charities featured on the players’ cleats. The NFL is tracking all of them here.
Here is a partial list of causes various players from every team are supporting in Week 13:
Arizona Cardinals
Deone Bucannon, LB: Support low-income families
Larry Fitzgerald, WR: He'll be honoring his mother, who lost her battle to breast cancer.
Drew Stanton, QB: Domestic violence
Excited to wear these cleats designed by the brave kids at Sojourner Center here in PHX for #mycausemycleats to end domestic violence! pic.twitter.com/7RbSxn4aZc— Drew Stanton (@drewstanton) November 28, 2017
Atlanta Falcons
Brian Poole, CB: Working with kids whose parents are incarcerated
Devonta Freeman, RB: Giving back to the youth
Baltimore Ravens
Jeremy Maclin, WR: Providing impactful opportunities for children and families living in difficult situations
Jimmy Smith, CB: Equality and ending racism
Buffalo Bills:
Patrick DiMarco, FB: Supporting the American Cancer Society
Honored to be supporting @AmericanCancer this Sunday for #mycausemycleats in loving memory of my two late grandfathers who lost their fights with cancer earlier this year! #leukemiaawareness #pancreaticcancerawareness #americancancersociety #bills pic.twitter.com/BjS8593V6R— Patrick DiMarco (@PatDiMarco42) November 29, 2017
Richie Incognito, G: Supporting Colleen's Dream
Eric Wood, C: Spending time with children and their families in the hospital
Carolina Panthers
Kurt Coleman, S: Levine Children's Hospital
Julius Peppers, DE: Give back to the University of North Carolina
Ron Rivera, HC: Will honor his brother and father, who both served in the military
Chicago Bears
Akiem Hicks, DE: Military
Jordan Howard, RB: Pulmonary Fibrosis
Mitchell Trubisky, QB: Thumbs Up, Cancer Down
Cincinnati Bengals
Alex Erickson, WR: Hodan Community Services
Michael Johnson, DE: The Solution
Cleveland Browns
DeShone Kizer, QB: The Andrew Weishar Foundation
Jason McCourty, CB: Sickle-cell and social injustice
“It’s a disease that runs in my family and a disease that's not often talked about.” — @McCourtyTwins #MyCauseMyCleats @TackleSC pic.twitter.com/IxjuSXDhZJ— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2017
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott, QB: His mother, who died of cancer
Ryan Switzer, WR: Special Olympics
Jaylon Smith, LB: Different dynamics of Autism
Denver Broncos
Jamaal Charles, RB: Special Olympics
Von Miller, DE: Von’s Vision, helping kids improve their eyesight
Detroit Lions
Eric Ebron, TE: Shriners Hospitals for Children
Matthew Stafford, QB: S.A.Y. Detroit Play
Golden Tate, WR: Golden Future Foundation
Green Bay Packers
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S: Ha Ha’s HERO Foundation
Mike Daniels, DL: Awareness about bullying
Houston Texans
Jadeveon Clowney, LB: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston
Johnathan Joseph, CB: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston
.@clownejd and @JJOE2424 will wear @bgcghouston cleats to help inspire and enable kids to realize their full potential.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/hKOfcyjcds— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 30, 2017
Indianapolis Colts
Joe Haeg, OT: Wounded Warrior Project
John Simon, LB: Second and Seven Foundation
Jacksonville Jaguars
Blake Bortles, QB: First Responders
First responders were role models for @BBortles5's life growing up.— #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) November 28, 2017
He'll honor them this Sunday for #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/G9H50kA389
Brad Nortman, P: Suicide Prevention
Kansas City Chiefs
Tyreek Hill, WR: Special Olympics
Derrick Johnson, LB: Kids and their education
Los Angeles Chargers
Joey Bosa, DE: Pediatric Cancer Research
Travis Benjamin, WR: Breast Cancer
Drew Kaser, P: Cancer
Be sure to check out @drewkaser 's #MyCauseMyCleats supporting @AmericanCancer this Sunday during #CLEvsLAC .— Chargers Community (@ChargersCR) November 30, 2017
Full list of #Chargers players cleats and photos: https://t.co/HNYuntxlPO pic.twitter.com/Ree3SkhSgb
Los Angeles Rams
Connor Barwin, LB: MTWB Foundation
Jared Goff, QB: Sarcoma Foundation of America
#MyCauseMyCleats | @JaredGoff16 pic.twitter.com/Xkou5xJlNq— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 29, 2017
Johnny Hekker, P: Waterboys
Miami Dolphins
Walt Aikens, CB: Diabetes
Julius Thomas, TE: Arts for Learning
Minnesota Vikings
Anthony Barr, LB: Support single mothers
Stefon Diggs, WR: American Heart Association
.@stefondiggs will wear these cleats on Sunday to help raise awareness for @American_Heart.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/TMLd5EEBwQ— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 1, 2017
Adam Thielen, WR: Providing resources for the youth in Minnesota
New England Patriots
David Andrews, C: Support military and dogs who serve the country
Alan Branch, DT: Food allergies
Devin McCourty, S: Sickle-cell disease
New Orleans Saints
Drew Brees, QB: USO
Soon: The reveal of @the_USO cleats @drewbrees & @SolesbySir designed for this year's #MyCauseMyCleats with @USAA! #SaluteToService @NFL pic.twitter.com/o8zU7Vf41V— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 29, 2017
Cameron Jordan, DE: Playworks
Marshon Lattimore, CB: Social injustices
New York Giants
Evan Engram, TE: Special Olympics
Sterling Shepard, WR: Play 60
Olivier Vernon, DE: Coats' disease
Ever hear of Coats' disease? @oliviervernon54 hadn't, until one day, everything changed #MyCauseMyCleats https://t.co/zuZ3h1UxeC— NYG in the Community (@GiantsCRDept) November 27, 2017
New York Jets
Kelvin Beachum, OT: World Vision USA
Jeremy Kerley, WR: Autism
Oakland Raiders
Erik Harris, S: Leukemia
The cause behind the cleats.@e_harris_31 shares the personal reason he supports the leukemia and lymphoma society — his sister. She described her battle with leukemia in her own words. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/xTMCANVPTv— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) November 30, 2017
DeAndre Washington, RB: Boys and Girls Club
Philadelphia Eagles
Malcolm Jenkins, S: Social and criminal justice reform
Rodney McLeod, S: American Association for Cancer Research and Big Brothers Big Sisters
Torrey Smith, WR: Torrey Smith Family Fund
Pittsburgh Steelers
Le’Veon Bell, RB: Call of Duty Endowment
Antonio Brown, WR: Stop Sexual Abuse
Cameron Heyward, DE: Heyward House Foundation
San Francisco 49ers
Robbie Gould, K: Lurie Children's
Solomon Thomas, DL: 10 Books A Home
Seattle Seahawks
Michael Bennett, DE: Families of prisoners of war and those missing in action
Eddie Lacy, RB: International Relief
Earl Thomas, S: Youth Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gerald McCoy, DT: Single-parent households
.@Geraldini93 shines a light on single parent households during this year’s #MyCauseMyCleats campaign— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) November 30, 2017
Jacquizz Rodgers, RB: To his mother and all the families currently battling leukemia
Tennessee Titans
Eric Decker, WR: Rescuing dogs
Adoree’ Jackson, CB: Breast cancer awareness
Rishard Matthews, WR: Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp
I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress ✊ ✊ ✊
Washington
Kirk Cousins, QB: International Justice Mission
Proud to support @IJM with a little help from my friends at @Bose. Thanks for the matching headphones! Until all are free! #teambose #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/3W7RZUq8r4— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 29, 2017
Ryan Kerrigan, LB: Chronic illnesses in children
Josh Norman, CB: Raising a healthier generation