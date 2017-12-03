 clock menu more-arrow no yes
'My Cause, My Cleats' 2017: What custom cleats NFL players are wearing this weekend

Players will get a chance to participate in the second annual “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.

The first “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign was such a success last year that the NFL brought it back again this season. Across the NFL on Sunday, players are allowed to wear customized cleats that represent, or bring awareness to, causes near and dear to them.

Last season, players highlighted everything from fighting diseases and illnesses to supporting various Boys and Girls Clubs. This season, we’ll see another wide range of charities featured on the players’ cleats. The NFL is tracking all of them here.

Here is a partial list of causes various players from every team are supporting in Week 13:

Arizona Cardinals

Deone Bucannon, LB: Support low-income families

Larry Fitzgerald, WR: He'll be honoring his mother, who lost her battle to breast cancer.

Drew Stanton, QB: Domestic violence

Atlanta Falcons

Brian Poole, CB: Working with kids whose parents are incarcerated

Devonta Freeman, RB: Giving back to the youth

Baltimore Ravens

Jeremy Maclin, WR: Providing impactful opportunities for children and families living in difficult situations

Jimmy Smith, CB: Equality and ending racism

Buffalo Bills:

Patrick DiMarco, FB: Supporting the American Cancer Society

Richie Incognito, G: Supporting Colleen's Dream

Eric Wood, C: Spending time with children and their families in the hospital

Carolina Panthers

Kurt Coleman, S: Levine Children's Hospital

Julius Peppers, DE: Give back to the University of North Carolina

Ron Rivera, HC: Will honor his brother and father, who both served in the military

Chicago Bears

Akiem Hicks, DE: Military

Jordan Howard, RB: Pulmonary Fibrosis

Mitchell Trubisky, QB: Thumbs Up, Cancer Down

Cincinnati Bengals

Alex Erickson, WR: Hodan Community Services

Michael Johnson, DE: The Solution

Cleveland Browns

DeShone Kizer, QB: The Andrew Weishar Foundation

Jason McCourty, CB: Sickle-cell and social injustice

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott, QB: His mother, who died of cancer

Ryan Switzer, WR: Special Olympics

Jaylon Smith, LB: Different dynamics of Autism

Denver Broncos

Jamaal Charles, RB: Special Olympics

Von Miller, DE: Von’s Vision, helping kids improve their eyesight

Detroit Lions

Eric Ebron, TE: Shriners Hospitals for Children

Matthew Stafford, QB: S.A.Y. Detroit Play

Golden Tate, WR: Golden Future Foundation

Green Bay Packers

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix‏, S: Ha Ha’s HERO Foundation

Mike Daniels, DL: Awareness about bullying

Houston Texans

Jadeveon Clowney, LB: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston

Johnathan Joseph, CB: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston

Indianapolis Colts

Joe Haeg, OT: Wounded Warrior Project

John Simon, LB: Second and Seven Foundation

Jacksonville Jaguars

Blake Bortles, QB: First Responders

Brad Nortman, P: Suicide Prevention

Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill, WR: Special Olympics

Derrick Johnson, LB: Kids and their education

Los Angeles Chargers

Joey Bosa, DE: Pediatric Cancer Research

Travis Benjamin, WR: Breast Cancer

Drew Kaser, P: Cancer

Los Angeles Rams

Connor Barwin, LB: MTWB Foundation

Jared Goff, QB: Sarcoma Foundation of America

Johnny Hekker, P: Waterboys

Miami Dolphins

Walt Aikens, CB: Diabetes

Julius Thomas, TE: Arts for Learning

Minnesota Vikings

Anthony Barr, LB: Support single mothers

Stefon Diggs, WR: American Heart Association

Adam Thielen, WR: Providing resources for the youth in Minnesota

New England Patriots

David Andrews, C: Support military and dogs who serve the country

Alan Branch, DT: Food allergies

Devin McCourty, S: Sickle-cell disease

New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees, QB: USO

Cameron Jordan, DE: Playworks

Marshon Lattimore, CB: Social injustices

New York Giants

Evan Engram, TE: Special Olympics

Sterling Shepard, WR: Play 60

Olivier Vernon, DE: Coats' disease

New York Jets

Kelvin Beachum, OT: World Vision USA

Jeremy Kerley, WR: Autism

Oakland Raiders

Erik Harris, S: Leukemia

DeAndre Washington, RB: Boys and Girls Club

Philadelphia Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins, S: Social and criminal justice reform

Rodney McLeod, S: American Association for Cancer Research and Big Brothers Big Sisters

Torrey Smith, WR: Torrey Smith Family Fund

Pittsburgh Steelers

Le’Veon Bell, RB: Call of Duty Endowment

Antonio Brown, WR: Stop Sexual Abuse

Cameron Heyward, DE: Heyward House Foundation

San Francisco 49ers

Robbie Gould, K: Lurie Children's

Solomon Thomas, DL: 10 Books A Home

Seattle Seahawks

Michael Bennett, DE: Families of prisoners of war and those missing in action

Eddie Lacy, RB: International Relief

Earl Thomas, S: Youth Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gerald McCoy, DT: Single-parent households

Jacquizz Rodgers, RB: To his mother and all the families currently battling leukemia

Tennessee Titans

Eric Decker, WR: Rescuing dogs

Adoree’ Jackson, CB: Breast cancer awareness

Rishard Matthews, WR: Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp

Washington

Kirk Cousins, QB: International Justice Mission

Ryan Kerrigan, LB: Chronic illnesses in children

Josh Norman, CB: Raising a healthier generation

