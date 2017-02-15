Now that the 2016 NFL season is over, all eyes turn to the 2017 offseason. The big event is the NFL draft, scheduled for April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
The Cleveland Browns are at the top of the draft order following their 1-15 season, but they also have the No. 12 selection thanks to a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. While there’s still time for players to climb up or slide down boards, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is the near consensus choice to be Cleveland’s No. 1 pick.
By surveying as many mock drafts as possible, we can get a good idea of the directions experts expect most teams to go.
A few notes:
- This will be updated consistently until draft day.
- Players selected less than five percent of the time fall in the "others" category.
- Mock drafts that include trades are not included.
- With a lot of similar colors, I know some of the slices can be hard to tell apart (sorry, Raiders fans). Hover over or click on the chart and it'll show the numbers and name for each individual slice. It also can be read like a clock with the names on the right representing the slices clockwise around the chart.
- All the mock drafts used are listed at the bottom.
No. 1 Cleveland Browns
Most popular selection: Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett
No. 2 San Francisco 49ers
Most popular selection: Stanford DE Solomon Thomas
No. 3 Chicago Bears
Most popular selection: LSU S Jamal Adams
No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars
Most popular selection: LSU RB Leonard Fournette
No. 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams)
Most popular selection: Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore
No. 6 New York Jets
Most popular selection: North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky
No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers
Most popular selection: Ohio State S Malik Hooker
No. 8 Carolina Panthers
Most popular selection: Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey
No. 9 Cincinnati Bengals
Most popular selection: Alabama LB Reuben Foster
No. 10 Buffalo Bills
Most popular selection: Clemson WR Mike Williams
No. 11 New Orleans Saints
Most popular selection: Tennessee DE Derek Barnett
No. 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)
Most popular selection: North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky
No. 13 Arizona Cardinals
Most popular selection: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II
No. 14 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)
Most popular selection: Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey
No. 15 Indianapolis Colts
Most popular selection: Temple LB Haason Reddick
No. 16 Baltimore Ravens
Most popular selection: Western Michigan WR Corey Davis
No. 17 Washington
Most popular selection: Temple LB Haason Reddick
No. 18 Tennessee Titans
Most popular selection: Washington WR John Ross
No. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Most popular selection: FSU RB Dalvin Cook
No. 20 Denver Broncos
Most popular selection: Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk
No. 21 Detroit Lions
Most popular selection: Michigan DE Taco Charlton/Missouri DE Charles Harris
No. 22 Miami Dolphins
Most popular selection: Western Kentucky OL Forrest Lamp
No. 23 New York Giants
Most popular selection: Utah OT Garett Bolles
No. 24 Oakland Raiders
Most popular selection: Florida LB Jarrad Davis
No. 25 Houston Texans
Most popular selection: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes
No. 26 Seattle Seahawks
Most popular selection: Washington CB Kevin King
No. 27 Kansas City Chiefs
Most popular selection: Florida LB Jarrad Davis
No. 28 Dallas Cowboys
Most popular selection: Missouri DE Charles Harris
No. 29 Green Bay Packers
Most popular selection: Wisconsin OLB T.J. Watt
No. 30 Pittsburgh Steelers
Most popular selection: Michigan S Jabrill Peppers
No. 31 Atlanta Falcons
Most popular selection: Western Kentucky OL Forrest Lamp
No. 32 New Orleans Saints (via Patriots)
Most popular selection: USC CB Adoree’ Jackson/LSU CB Tre’Davious White
Mock drafts (104)
- Adam Stites — SB Nation — April 27
- Mel Kiper Jr. — ESPN — April 27
- Todd McShay — ESPN — April 27
- Daniel Jeremiah — NFL.com — April 27
- Mark Craig — Minneapolis Star-Tribune — April 27
- Aaron Wilson — Houston Chronicle — April 27
- John McClain — Houston Chronicle — April 27
- Les Bowen — Philadelphia Inquirer — April 27
- Zach Berman — Philadelphia Inquirer — April 27
- Jeff McLane — Philadelphia Inquirer — April 27
- Paul Domowitch — Philadelphia Inquirer — April 27
- Rob Rang — CBS Sports — April 27
- Evan Silva — Rotoworld — April 27
- Kyle Meinke — MLive.com — April 27
- Paul Hudrick — CSN Philly — April 27
- Mike Farrell — Rivals — April 27
- Las Vegas Sun — April 27
- Dan Kadar — SB Nation — April 26
- Bob McManaman — Arizona Republic — April 26
- Brad Biggs — Chicago Tribune — April 26
- Bob McGinn — Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel — April 26
- Dan Bilicki — Toronto Sun — April 26
- Lance Zierlein — NFL.com — April 26
- Lou Pickney — Draft King — April 26
- Dave Birkett — Detroit Free Press — April 26
- Eddie Brown — San Diego Union-Tribune — April 26
- Justin Rogers — Detroit News — April 26
- Matt Barrows — Sacramento Bee — April 26
- Bob Glauber — Newsday — April 26
- Danny Kelly — The Ringer — April 26
- Dieter Kurtenbach — Fox Sports — April 26
- Nate Davis — USA Today — April 26
- Darryl Slater — NJ Advance Media — April 26
- Draft Tek — April 26
- Barry Wilner — Associated Press — April 25
- Doug Farrar — Bleacher Report — April 25
- Andrew Gribble — ClevelandBrowns.com — April 25
- Patrick Maks — ClevelandBrowns.com — April 25
- Ed Bouchette — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — April 25
- Eric Branch, Vic Tafur — San Francisco Chronicle — April 25
- Connor Hughes — NJ Advance Media — April 25
- Richard Graves — Sky Sports — April 25
- J.C. Talon — Pro Football Weekly — April 25
- Jim Thomas — St. Louis Post-Dispatch — April 24
- Brennan Smith — Salt Lake Tribune — April 24
- John Oehser — Jaguars.com — April 24
- Mike Kaye — First Coast News — April 24
- Dave Zangaro — CSN Philly — April 24
- Dale Lolley — Washington (Pa.) Observer-Reporter — April 24
- Josh Friedman — South Jersey Courier-Post — April 24
- Josh Norris — Rotoworld — April 24
- Tony Grossi — ESPN Cleveland — April 24
- Geoff Lowe — Sportsnet — April 24
- Jason McIntyre — The Big Lead — April 24
- Nick Klopsis — Newsday — April 24
- Kevin Fishbain — Pro Football Weekly — April 24
- Walter Cherepinksy — Walter Football — April 24
- Charlie Campbell — Walter Football — April 24
- Sal Capaccio — WGR 550 — April 23
- Nate Geary — WGR 550 — April 23
- Derek Kramer — WGR 550 — April 23
- Gregg Bell — Tacoma News Tribune — April 22
- Chad Reuter — NFL.com — April 21
- Maurice Jones-Drew — NFL.com — April 21
- Terez Paylor — Kansas City Star — April 21
- Omar Kelly — Orlando Sun-Sentinel — April 21
- Joe Schad — Palm Beach Post — April 21
- Matt Lombardo — NJ Advance Media — April 21
- Chris Burke — Sports Illustrated — April 20
- Steve Serby — New York Post — April 20
- Jourdan Rodrigue — Charlotte Observer — April 20
- Gentry Estes — Courier-Journal (Louisville) — April 20
- Mark Eckel — NJ Advance Media — April 20
- Jason Lieser — Palm Beach Post — April 20
- Vinnie Iyer — Sporting News — April 20
- D. Orlando Ledbetter — Atlanta Journal-Constitution — April 19
- Ryan Wilson — CBS Sports — April 19
- Hub Arkush — Pro Football Weekly — April 19
- Ralph Vacchiano — SportsNet New York — April 19
- Ben Burrows — The Independent — April 18
- Ron Clements — Sporting News — April 17
- Eliot Shorr-Parks — NJ Advance Media — April 17
- Dane Brugler — CBS Sports — April 17
- Jared Dubin — CBS Sports — April 17
- Pete Prisco — CBS Sports — April 17
- Will Brinson — CBS Sports — April 17
- Luke Easterling — The Draft Wire — April 17
- Arthur Arkush — Pro Football Weekly — April 17
- Jon Machota — The Dallas Morning News — April 16
- Scott Petrak — Elyria Chronicle-Telegram — April 16
- Charean Williams — Fort Worth Star-Telegram — April 14
- Matt Miller — Bleacher Report — April 14
- Greg Gabriel — Pro Football Weekly — April 14
- Chris Fedor — Cleveland Plain-Dealer — April 13
- Dan Duggan — NJ Advance Media — April 13
- Sports Illustrated (Staff) — April 12
- Steven Ruiz — FTW (USA Today) — April 12
- Bucky Brooks — NFL.com — April 11
- Ed Malyon — The Independent — April 11
- Cory Bonini — The Huddle — April 10
- Brian Mazique — Forbes — April 9
- Jeff Schudel — Lake County (Ohio) News-Herald — April 7
- Jonah Tuls — Draft Breakdown — April 7
- Adam Gorney — Rivals — April 6
Loading comments...