Now that the 2016 NFL season is over, all eyes turn to the 2017 offseason. The big event is the NFL draft, scheduled for April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

The Cleveland Browns are at the top of the draft order following their 1-15 season, but they also have the No. 12 selection thanks to a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. While there’s still time for players to climb up or slide down boards, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is the near consensus choice to be Cleveland’s No. 1 pick.

By surveying as many mock drafts as possible, we can get a good idea of the directions experts expect most teams to go.

A few notes:

This will be updated consistently until draft day.

Players selected less than five percent of the time fall in the "others" category.

Mock drafts that include trades are not included.

With a lot of similar colors, I know some of the slices can be hard to tell apart (sorry, Raiders fans). Hover over or click on the chart and it'll show the numbers and name for each individual slice. It also can be read like a clock with the names on the right representing the slices clockwise around the chart.

All the mock drafts used are listed at the bottom.

No. 1 Cleveland Browns

Most popular selection: Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett

No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

Most popular selection: Stanford DE Solomon Thomas

No. 3 Chicago Bears

Most popular selection: LSU S Jamal Adams

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars

Most popular selection: LSU RB Leonard Fournette

No. 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams)

Most popular selection: Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore

No. 6 New York Jets

Most popular selection: North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky

No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers

Most popular selection: Ohio State S Malik Hooker

No. 8 Carolina Panthers

Most popular selection: Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey

No. 9 Cincinnati Bengals

Most popular selection: Alabama LB Reuben Foster

No. 10 Buffalo Bills

Most popular selection: Clemson WR Mike Williams

No. 11 New Orleans Saints

Most popular selection: Tennessee DE Derek Barnett

No. 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)

Most popular selection: North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky

No. 13 Arizona Cardinals

Most popular selection: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II

No. 14 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)

Most popular selection: Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey

No. 15 Indianapolis Colts

Most popular selection: Temple LB Haason Reddick

No. 16 Baltimore Ravens

Most popular selection: Western Michigan WR Corey Davis

No. 17 Washington

Most popular selection: Temple LB Haason Reddick

No. 18 Tennessee Titans

Most popular selection: Washington WR John Ross

No. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Most popular selection: FSU RB Dalvin Cook

No. 20 Denver Broncos

Most popular selection: Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk

No. 21 Detroit Lions

Most popular selection: Michigan DE Taco Charlton/Missouri DE Charles Harris

No. 22 Miami Dolphins

Most popular selection: Western Kentucky OL Forrest Lamp

No. 23 New York Giants

Most popular selection: Utah OT Garett Bolles

No. 24 Oakland Raiders

Most popular selection: Florida LB Jarrad Davis

No. 25 Houston Texans

Most popular selection: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes

No. 26 Seattle Seahawks

Most popular selection: Washington CB Kevin King

No. 27 Kansas City Chiefs

Most popular selection: Florida LB Jarrad Davis

No. 28 Dallas Cowboys

Most popular selection: Missouri DE Charles Harris

No. 29 Green Bay Packers

Most popular selection: Wisconsin OLB T.J. Watt

No. 30 Pittsburgh Steelers

Most popular selection: Michigan S Jabrill Peppers

No. 31 Atlanta Falcons

Most popular selection: Western Kentucky OL Forrest Lamp

No. 32 New Orleans Saints (via Patriots)

Most popular selection: USC CB Adoree’ Jackson/LSU CB Tre’Davious White

Mock drafts (104)

