NFL free agency 2017: Where the top 100 free agents have signed

The NFL’s annual free agent frenzy kicked off at the beginning of March. Keep track of who landed where with our handy list.

By Ryan Van Bibber Updated
New Orleans Saints v Kansas City Chiefs

There’s no shortage of optimism for NFL fans in the spring, and nothing says hope springs eternal like a brand new free agent acquisition. The player your team just signed is totally going to be the difference this year; you just know it!

While there are a few names still on the market, most of the biggest money has already been spent in the weeks since NFL free agency began on March 9.

As a responsible media organization, we should probably caution you not to put too much faith in free agency. You don’t have to be a complete Ted Thompson-style skeptic about it, but landing a whole new batch of veteran players is never a panacea for covering up bad management or terrible coaching.

Last year, the Jaguars were lauded for their free agent moves. Unfortunately, a roster loaded with talent wasn’t enough to overcome Gus Bradley’s coaching. The Giants, on the other hand, spent a bundle in free agency to give their defense an injection of talent, and it worked like a charm.

All we’re saying here is not to let the excitement of being an armchair general manager cloud your grip on reality.

The Jaguars dipped their toes into the free agency waters again in 2017, dishing out big money to Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye and Barry Church. Better luck this time around, Jacksonville.

A few notes about our top 100 list.

This list, as with any kind of rankings, is subjective. The SB Nation NFL staff worked together to create it. We put a great deal of thought into it, but you will inevitably disagree with it. That’s fine. Save your tweets. We know. This is merely a guide to help the world keep track of which free agents are signing where.

The final salary cap for 2017 has now been set at $167 million. That’s a jump of nearly $12 million over last year’s $155.7 million cap. That’s consistent with the annual bumps we’ve seen since the 2011 collective bargaining agreement went into effect.

*Yes, Tony Romo was not technically a free agent, but he was kinda available until he decided to retire and take a job with CBS.

We’ll keep this list updated with players who get cut as well as for who’s signing where and for how much. So keep checking back.

OK, enough of the blah blah blah. Let’s get to that list!

Top 100 NFL free agents 2017

No. Player Pos. 2016 team 2017 team
1 Le'Veon Bell RB Steelers Franchise tag
2 Tony Romo* QB Cowboys Retired
3 Kawann Short DT Panthers Franchise tag
4 Chandler Jones OLB Cardinals Franchise tag
5 Eric Berry S Chiefs Chiefs (6-year, $78 million)
6 Kevin Zeitler G Bengals Browns (5-year, $60 million)
7 Dont'a Hightower ILB Patriots Patriots (4-year, $43.5 million)
8 Melvin Ingram OLB Chargers Franchise tag
9 Kirk Cousins QB Washington Franchise tag
10 Calais Campbell DE Cardinals Jaguars (4-year, $60 million)
11 Jason Pierre-Paul DE Giants Franchise tag
12 T.J. Lang G Packers Lions (3-year, $28.5 million)
13 Brandon Williams DT Ravens Ravens (5-year, $54 million)
14 Trumaine Johnson CB Rams Franchise tag
15 Martellus Bennett TE Patriots Packers (3-year, $20.25 million)
16 Alshon Jeffery WR Bears Eagles (1-year, $14 million)
17 Andrew Whitworth OT Bengals Rams (3-year, $36 million)
18 Tony Jefferson S Cardinals Ravens (4-year, $36 million)
19 Logan Ryan CB Patriots Titans (3-year, $30 million)
20 Larry Warford G Lions Saints (4-year, $34 million)
21 Terrelle Pryor WR Browns Washington (1-year, $6 million)
22 Stephon Gilmore CB Bills Patriots (5-year, $65 million)
23 Nick Perry OLB Packers Packers (5-year, $60 million)
24 Rick Wagner OT Ravens Lions (5-year, $47.5 million)
25 A.J. Bouye CB Texans Jaguars (5-year, $67.5 million)
26 Jabaal Sheard DE Patriots Colts (3-year, $25.5 million)
27 Johnathan Hankins DT Giants Colts (3-year, $30 million)
28 Lawrence Timmons OLB Steelers Dolphins (2-year, $12 million)
29 Dontari Poe DT Chiefs Falcons (1-year, $8 million)
30 DeSean Jackson WR Washington Bucs (3-year, $35 million)
31 Eddie Lacy RB Packers Seahawks (1-year, $5.55 million)
32 Chris Baker DT Washington Bucs (3-year, $18 million)
33 Morris Claiborne CB Cowboys Jets (1-year, $5 million)
34 Dre Kirkpatrick CB Bengals Bengals (5-year, $52.5 million)
35 Russell Okung OT Broncos Chargers (4-year, $53 million)
36 Ryan Clady OT Jets
37 Kenny Britt WR Rams Browns (4-year, $32 million)
38 Zach Brown LB Bills Washington (1-year, $4.65 million)
39 Bennie Logan DT Eagles Chiefs (1-year, $8 million)
40 Kenny Stills WR Dolphins Dolphins (4-year, $32 million)
41 T.J. McDonald S Rams Dolphins (1-year, $775K)
42 Prince Amukamara CB Jaguars Bears (1-year, $7 million)
43 J.C. Tretter C Packers Browns (3-year, $16.75 million)
44 Abry Jones DT Jaguars Jaguars (4-year, $16 million)
45 Riley Reiff OT Lions Vikings (5-year, $58.75 million)
46 Pierre Garcon WR Washington 49ers (5-year, $47.5 million)
47 Barry Church S Cowboys Jaguars (4-year, $24+ million)
48 Brandon Marshall WR Jets Giants (2-year, $12 million)
49 Mike Glennon QB Buccaneers Bears (3-year, $43.5 million)
50 Nick Fairley DT Saints Saints (4-year, $30 million)
51 Gerald Hodges LB 49ers Bills (1 year)
52 Mario Addison DE Panthers Panthers (3-year, $22.5 million)
53 Ronald Leary G Cowboys Broncos (4-year, $35 million)
54 Lorenzo Alexander LB Bills Bills (2-year, $9 million)
55 Charles Johnson DE Panthers Panthers (2-year, $9.5 million)
56 Perry Riley LB Raiders
57 Captain Munnerlyn CB Vikings Panthers (4-year, $21 million)
58 Alan Branch DT Patriots Patriots (2-year, $12 million)
59 Jay Cutler QB Bears Retired
60 Darius Butler CB Colts Colts (1-year, $3 million)
61 D.J. Swearinger S Cardinals Washington (3-year, $13.5 million)
62 Nick Mangold C Jets
63 LeGarrette Blount RB Patriots Eagles (1-year, $2.8 million)
64 Datone Jones LB Packers Vikings (1-year, $3.75 million)
65 Mario Williams DE Dolphins
66 Jahleel Addae S Chargers Chargers (4-year, $22.5 million)
67 Brandon Carr CB Cowboys Ravens (4-year, $24 million)
68 Michael Floyd WR Patriots Vikings (1-year, $1.5 million)
69 Jarvis Jones LB Steelers Cardinals (1-year, $3 million)
70 J.J. Wilcox S Cowboys Buccaneers (2-year, 8.5 million)
71 DeMarcus Ware LB Broncos Retired
72 Bradley McDougald S Buccaneers Seahawks (1-year, $2 million)
73 Torrey Smith WR 49ers Eagles (3-year, $15 million)
74 Kendall Wright WR Titans Bears (1-year, $4 million)
75 James Harrison LB Steelers Steelers (2-year, $3.5 million)
76 Jared Cook TE Packers Raiders (2-year, $12.2 million)
77 D.J. Fluker OT Chargers Giants (1-year, $3 million)
78 Danny Woodhead RB Chargers Ravens (3-year, $8.8 million)
79 Julius Peppers OLB Packers Panthers (1-year, $3.5 million)
80 Ted Ginn WR Panthers Saints (3-year, $11 million)
81 Jared Odrick DT Jaguars
82 Johnathan Cyprien S Jaguars Titans (4-year, $25 million)
83 Sylvester Williams DT Broncos Titans (3-year, $17.5 million)
84 Kevin Minter LB Cardinals Bengals (1-year, $4.5 million)
85 Adrian Peterson RB Vikings Saints (2-year, $7 million)
86 John Sullivan C Washington
87 Micah Hyde S Packers Bills (5-year, $30 million)
88 Jamaal Charles RB Chiefs Broncos (1-year, $3.75 million)
89 Stefen Wisniewski C Eagles Eagles (3-year, $9 million)
90 Latavius Murray RB Raiders Vikings (3-year, $15 million)
91 Jack Doyle TE Colts Colts (3-year, $19 million)
92 A.Q. Shipley C Cardinals Cardinals (2-year, $3.5 million)
93 Darrelle Revis CB Jets
94 Cordarrelle Patterson WR Vikings Raiders (2-year, $8.5 million)
95 Kelvin Beachum OT Jaguars Jets (3-year, $24 million)
96 Darren McFadden RB Cowboys Cowboys (1-year, $980K)
97 Leon Hall CB Giants
98 Duron Harmon S Patriots Patriots (4-year, $20 million)
99 Brandon LaFell WR Bengals Bengals (2-year, $10 million)
100 Stephen Hauschka K Seahawks Bills (4-year, $12.4 million)
101 Sam Shields CB Packers
102 Jairus Byrd S Saints
103 Manti Te'o LB Chargers Saints (2-year, $5 million)
104 Quintin Demps S Texans Bears (3-year, $13.5 million)

