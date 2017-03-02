Former Oklahoma Sooners running back and new Washington NFL draft pick Samaje Perine showed out at the NFL Combine this spring. The man benched 225 pounds ... 30 times.

The next closest running back contestant had 24 reps.

Yes, 30. I’m not lying, you can watch it here.

Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine just wowed spectators here when he pumped out 30 on bench press. #NFLCombine — Deepi Sidhu (@DeepSlant) March 2, 2017

I’d be wowed too. I couldn't open a pickle jar today. That’s not the point.

Not bad for a running back ... wait just a minute folks, the studio is telling me something Holds ear

HE OUTBENCHED ALL BUT FOUR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN?!

Dear Samaje Perine,

Please tell me your workout secrets. I want to be a Super Saiyan too.

The all-time NFL Combine record among halfbacks: 32 reps, by Georgia Southern’s Jerick McKinnon and UConn’s Anthony Sherman.

Perine’s a powerful running back, obviously. He was really efficient during his time at Oklahoma, and he once ran for a record 427 yards in one game.