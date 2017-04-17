Jason Dufner was in the mix for his first PGA Tour win since January 2016 at the CareerBuilder Challenge until his putter went cold early into Sunday’s final round of the RBC Heritage. But when he made bogey on No. 5 (the same par-5 hole on which he scored an eagle a day earlier), the stone-faced Dufner did his version of a mic drop — and it did not go over well on Twitter.

Definitely the club drop of the week. pic.twitter.com/fPy4chvkf3 — Skratch (@Skratch) April 16, 2017

Many golfers have been a prick when I've tried to talk to them. But Dufner is the first ever to go on and prove it on course so empathically https://t.co/nXvZXxyOmg — James Corrigan (@jcorrigangolf) April 16, 2017

It’s unclear what specifically set Dufner off, but leaving a club for his caddie to pick up and walking away is a bush league move. The 2013 PGA champion went on to card a 5-over 76 for the day and finish tied for 11th at 8-under — five shots off Wesley Bryan’s winning pace.