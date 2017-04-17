 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Jason Dufner dropped his putter for his caddie to pick up, and Twitter was not amused

Golf fans were not pleased by Jason Dufner making his caddie pick up his discarded putter at the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage - Final Round Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Jason Dufner was in the mix for his first PGA Tour win since January 2016 at the CareerBuilder Challenge until his putter went cold early into Sunday’s final round of the RBC Heritage. But when he made bogey on No. 5 (the same par-5 hole on which he scored an eagle a day earlier), the stone-faced Dufner did his version of a mic drop — and it did not go over well on Twitter.

It’s unclear what specifically set Dufner off, but leaving a club for his caddie to pick up and walking away is a bush league move. The 2013 PGA champion went on to card a 5-over 76 for the day and finish tied for 11th at 8-under — five shots off Wesley Bryan’s winning pace.

