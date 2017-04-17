Andrew Luck had offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder that has been lingering for some time now. On Monday, Luck admitted that the injury initially happened in Week 3 of the 2015 season against the Titans, according to Stephen Holder.

Prior to his confirmation, it was never certain exactly when the injury occurred. In that game, Luck led the Colts to a 35-33 victory, that included his two touchdown passes 56 seconds apart in the fourth quarter.

Holder added that Luck wasn’t happy with the lack of progress in his treatment plan that the Colts had him going through last season. It led to the decision for Luck to finally have it surgically repaired.

It was a big change of pace from what Colts owner Jim Irsay said during the Colts’ Week 4 trip to London, when he told the Indianapolis Star, “There isn’t some kind of chronic shoulder injury or anything like that, I promise you.” Irsay added, ““There are no surgeries planned. He is fine and the shoulder is something that just disappears into the woodwork when he wins his next MVP or when he wins a Super Bowl.”

Luck played in just seven games during the 2015 season, missing games because of torn cartilage on two of his ribs and pain in his throwing shoulder, in addition to an unhealed lacerated kidney.

He played through the pain in 2016, starting 15 of the Colts’ 16 games. His one miss was due to a concussion he suffered against the Titans.

Along with the injuries, Luck was working with this third offensive coordinator in his six season in the NFL. Luck has also played through the bad managerial moves of Ryan Grigson, who was replaced this offseason by Chris Ballard who was previously the director of football operations with the Chiefs.

Between the personnel changes of the Colts and his repaired shoulder, we might see a different Andrew Luck during the 2017 season, assuming his shoulder is fully healed.