The Patriots are visiting the White House today for a ceremony celebrating their Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Rob Gronkowski took the opportunity to stop by a press briefing and offer press secretary Sean Spicer some assistance.

Gronk opened the door to the briefing and asked if Spicer needed any help. Spicer said he did not, but perhaps he shouldn’t have been so hasty.

Spicer seemed to enjoy Gronk’s brief visit, which isn’t surprising, because he’s a huge Patriots fan.

Is it really a "super" bowl if the @Patriots are not in it? #Suberbowl — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 3, 2013

as long as Tom Brady is in the #NFL they mind as well have a runner-up MVP so someone else gets a little exposure — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 24, 2013

Spicer won’t get to see Brady during Wednesday’s festivities. Brady was unable to attend the White House ceremony with his teammates, citing “personal family matters.” Other players from the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI team, like Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty, chose to skip the White House visit for political reasons.

But Gronk is obviously there, and as usual, he seems to be making the most of it.