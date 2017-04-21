 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Reds roast ‘bandwagon’ Cubs fans in the ballpark via scoreboard

New, comments

Well played

By Kofie Yeboah
/ new

Usually, when a team wins a championship, some new fans are believed to pop out of the woodwork.

Exhibit A:

Bandwagon fan cams are nothing new, they have been popping up in certain areas like Pokémon. However, all have been funny.

Well, the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs came to town to face the Cincinnati Reds. Of course, the home team had some jokes prepared.

Win or lose, jokes gotta fly.

Next Up In MLB

Loading comments...