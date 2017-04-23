 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu got a surprise note from a family who shared his flight

The family sitting behind Sanu wrote him a sweet note and said he’s an inspiration to children.

By Jeanna Kelley Updated
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu made an impression on a family sitting behind him on a flight. The family was so impressed by Sanu that they wrote him a note thanking him for being a good influence on their son.

Sanu, who played at Rutgers, was on his way to New Jersey for his alma mater’s spring game. The family behind him was taking their son to Connecticut for hockey training.

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas was impressed when he saw the note, and he had some kind words for Sanu, too.

And Sanu earned praise from a mother for his interaction with her son, a young Rutgers fan, at the spring game.

Sanu’s teammates have said that he’s the biggest trash talker on the field, but it’s always in good fun. He’s also one of the friendliest players in the Falcons’ locker room, and he set a memorable example for this young hockey player.

