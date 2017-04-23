Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu got a surprise note from a family who shared his flight

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu made an impression on a family sitting behind him on a flight. The family was so impressed by Sanu that they wrote him a note thanking him for being a good influence on their son.

Sanu, who played at Rutgers, was on his way to New Jersey for his alma mater’s spring game. The family behind him was taking their son to Connecticut for hockey training.

This definitely put a smile on my face. ☺️ the little things. pic.twitter.com/OFKpwcho5H — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) April 22, 2017

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas was impressed when he saw the note, and he had some kind words for Sanu, too.

Much respect for how you go about your business @Mo_12_Sanu!!! https://t.co/0Bqkls9Wfg — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 23, 2017

And Sanu earned praise from a mother for his interaction with her son, a young Rutgers fan, at the spring game.

Sanu’s teammates have said that he’s the biggest trash talker on the field, but it’s always in good fun. He’s also one of the friendliest players in the Falcons’ locker room, and he set a memorable example for this young hockey player.