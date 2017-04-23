Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames, Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues, and Mikael Granlund of the Minnesota Wild are the NHL’s three finalists for the 2017 Lady Byng Trophy, the league announced Sunday.

The honor is awarded to the player “adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct, combined with a high standard of playing ability.” In other words, the best scorer who doesn’t happen to commit a bunch of penalties while he’s on the ice.

Voting is conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

You can usually tell who will be the top Lady Byng candidates based on scoring totals and penalty minutes accrued over the season. Tarasenko finished the season with 75 points and 12 penalty minutes, while Granlund was just behind with 69 points and 12 penalty minutes. Gaudreau recorded 61 points and four penalty minutes in 72 games.

Those three all have the usual mix of big scoring numbers with minimal penalty totals, so they’re all pretty unsurprising finalists. Other possibilities included Marian Hossa (45 points, eight PIM), Oscar Klefbom (38 points, six PIM), Brandon Saad (53 points, eight PIM), Jason Pominville (47 points, four PIM), and Marcus Johansson (58 points, 10 PIM).

The 2016 Lady Byng went to the Kings’ Anze Kopitar, so this will be the sixth straight year that it’s awarded to a different player.