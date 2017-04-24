Jake Long, 2008 No. 1 pick, says 'my body is telling me' to retire

Jake Long, the Miami Dolphins’ first overall pick in the 2008 draft, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday via his Twitter account.

Long’s partial season with the Minnesota Vikings ended last year when he tore his Achilles in Week 10 against Washington. In his announcement, Long said his body is telling him it’s time to hang it up.

“As I continue with my recent rehab, I realize that although my heart and mind still want to play, my body is telling me something completely different,” Long said.

Long’s career in Miami got off to a promising start. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons with the Dolphins, and he earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2010.

He became a free agent following the 2012 season, and he signed with the St. Louis Rams. His time with the Rams was brief. He tore an ACL in 2013 and 2014, and he was released by the Rams after the 2014 season.

Long had brief stints as a reserve with the Atlanta Falcons and the Vikings, and had an opportunity to start again for Minnesota due to injuries along the offensive line. That ended with the torn Achilles.

Long thanked all of the teams he had the opportunity to play for, but particularly the Dolphins.

“Mr. Ross, Tony Sparano, and Bill Parcells, thank you,” Long’s statement read. “You believed in me and gave me my first opportunity to live my dream of playing in the NFL. I will always be a proud and lifelong Miami Dolphin!”

Long, 31, had the best years of his career with the Dolphins. He showed his full potential in Miami before injuries changed his trajectory in the NFL.