2017 NFL mock draft: The 49ers can shake up the first round with the 2nd pick

There’s one pick that looks obvious and then it’s all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ after that.

NFL: Combine

The Cleveland Browns have decided who the No. 1 pick will be this year. While we’ll likely have to wait until after Roger Goodell gets booed on Thursday night, it’s probably going to be Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett.

If that ends up being the case, then the 2017 NFL draft gets interesting at No. 2.

The San Francisco 49ers could go about six different directions with the second pick. Solomon Thomas, Jonathan Allen, Leonard Fournette, Mitchell Trubisky, Jamal Adams, and Malik Hooker are all logical selections for the team, making a trade down in the draft order an attractive option.

The only problem: Who would make that deal? With no clear-cut No. 2 prospect, finding a dance partner for the 49ers is difficult. The logjam of prospects after Garrett makes the top five a difficult minefield to traverse — and the 2017 draft is capable of tossing some serious surprises in the mix early.

With that in mind, here is one last mock draft before we finally find out how things shake out Thursday night:

  1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
  2. San Francisco 49ers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
  3. Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
  5. Tennessee Titans (via Rams): John Ross, WR, Washington
  6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
  7. Los Angeles Chargers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
  8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
  9. Cincinnati Bengals: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
  10. Buffalo Bills: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
  11. New Orleans Saints: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
  12. Cleveland Browns (via Eagles): O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
  13. Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
  14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
  15. Indianapolis Colts: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
  16. Baltimore Ravens: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
  17. Washington: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
  18. Tennessee Titans: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
  20. Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
  21. Detroit Lions: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
  22. Miami Dolphins: Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA
  23. New York Giants: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
  24. Oakland Raiders: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
  25. Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
  26. Seattle Seahawks: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
  27. Kansas City Chiefs: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
  28. Dallas Cowboys: Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC
  29. Green Bay Packers: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
  30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
  31. Atlanta Falcons: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
  32. New Orleans Saints (via Patriots): Davis Webb, QB, California

