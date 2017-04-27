The Cleveland Browns have decided who the No. 1 pick will be this year. While we’ll likely have to wait until after Roger Goodell gets booed on Thursday night, it’s probably going to be Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett.

If that ends up being the case, then the 2017 NFL draft gets interesting at No. 2.

The San Francisco 49ers could go about six different directions with the second pick. Solomon Thomas, Jonathan Allen, Leonard Fournette, Mitchell Trubisky, Jamal Adams, and Malik Hooker are all logical selections for the team, making a trade down in the draft order an attractive option.

The only problem: Who would make that deal? With no clear-cut No. 2 prospect, finding a dance partner for the 49ers is difficult. The logjam of prospects after Garrett makes the top five a difficult minefield to traverse — and the 2017 draft is capable of tossing some serious surprises in the mix early.

With that in mind, here is one last mock draft before we finally find out how things shake out Thursday night:

How Super Bowl teams approach the NFL Draft