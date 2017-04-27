The Cleveland Browns have decided who the No. 1 pick will be this year. While we’ll likely have to wait until after Roger Goodell gets booed on Thursday night, it’s probably going to be Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett.
If that ends up being the case, then the 2017 NFL draft gets interesting at No. 2.
The San Francisco 49ers could go about six different directions with the second pick. Solomon Thomas, Jonathan Allen, Leonard Fournette, Mitchell Trubisky, Jamal Adams, and Malik Hooker are all logical selections for the team, making a trade down in the draft order an attractive option.
The only problem: Who would make that deal? With no clear-cut No. 2 prospect, finding a dance partner for the 49ers is difficult. The logjam of prospects after Garrett makes the top five a difficult minefield to traverse — and the 2017 draft is capable of tossing some serious surprises in the mix early.
With that in mind, here is one last mock draft before we finally find out how things shake out Thursday night:
- Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
- San Francisco 49ers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
- Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
- Tennessee Titans (via Rams): John Ross, WR, Washington
- New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
- Los Angeles Chargers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
- Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
- Cincinnati Bengals: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
- Buffalo Bills: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
- New Orleans Saints: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
- Cleveland Browns (via Eagles): O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
- Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
- Indianapolis Colts: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
- Baltimore Ravens: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
- Washington: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
- Tennessee Titans: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
- Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
- Detroit Lions: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
- Miami Dolphins: Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA
- New York Giants: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
- Oakland Raiders: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
- Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
- Seattle Seahawks: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
- Kansas City Chiefs: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
- Dallas Cowboys: Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC
- Green Bay Packers: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
- New Orleans Saints (via Patriots): Davis Webb, QB, California