Myles Garrett is now the No. 1 pick in Mel Kiper’s and Todd McShay’s final NFL mock drafts

There were rumblings earlier in the day that the Cleveland Browns could be prepared to select Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 1 pick Thursday instead of Myles Garrett. But these rumors have simmered down and Garrett appears to be a lock for the Browns with the first overall pick.

After both Mel Kiper and Todd McShay previously mocked Trubisky to the Browns with the top selection in tonight’s draft, they changed their projection to Garrett.

Garrett has dominated the top of mock drafts ever since he announced he would enter the 2017 NFL draft. Despite the Browns’ need of a quarterback — Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler are currently set to duel for the starting role — Kiper doesn’t seem to believe Hue Jackson and company can pass up a talent like Garrett.

“So everything I heard the last few days had Cleveland going with Mitchell Trubisky, but now it looks like Garrett will be the pick. Good. He's the best prospect in this draft, a brilliant, natural pass-rusher with elite size and athleticism,” Kiper wrote in his updated mock draft.

McShay also moved Garrett to the top spot, but also thinks the Browns can land Trubisky at No. 12, slightly changing his tune from earlier in the day.

“Everything I hear suggests the Browns like Trubisky the best among the QBs,” McShay previously wrote. “It's unlikely he drops to No. 12, where Cleveland picks again. So the questions become: Take Myles Garrett here and try to trade back up for Trubisky? Or take the QB and address pass-rusher at No. 12? Fascinating decision.”

With other quarterback-needy teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and New York Jets in the top 10, the Browns could attempt to trade up and secure both players, but that may be easier said than done.

With the NFL draft hours away, the overwhelming majority of mock drafts still project Garrett will be the No. 1 pick. The Browns, in fact, even told Garrett he will be the top selection in tonight’s draft.

