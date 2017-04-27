It’s not that Deshaun Watson doesn’t respect Mitchell Trubisky. Watson just thinks he’s the better NFL prospect.

Days before the draft, Watson said teams would “live with the consequences” if they draft Trubisky instead of him. On Thursday, Watson doubled down on those comments, saying it would be a “slap in the face” if Trubisky comes off the board first. Well, Trubisky was drafted before Watson. The Bears traded up with the San Francisco 49ers to take Trubisky with the second overall pick.

QB Deshaun Watson respects all prospects but told me it'd be a "slap in the face" if Mitchell Trubisky went 1st gvn his championship resume. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 27, 2017

Watson did lead the Clemson Tigers to two consecutive National Championships. The Tigers lost a 40-45 heartbreaker following the 2015 season. Clemson pulled off a thrilling 35-31 win over Bama in the rematch after the 2016 season.

Trubisky, on the other hand, has just one season of starting experience. That hasn’t slowed rumors that the San Francisco 49ers are considering the UNC product with the second overall pick, or that Trubisky may go first overall to the Cleveland Browns. He did go at No. 2, but to the Bears.

Since Trubisky did come off the board first to the Bears, it’s reasonable to assume that Watson isn’t impressed.