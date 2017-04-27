Bears trade up to No. 2 in the 2017 NFL draft with the 49ers to select Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears moved up to No. 2 in the 2017 NFL draft shortly after the Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick.
The San Francisco 49ers moved back as a result, to the No. 3 pick that the Bears had. With the No. 2 overall pick, the Bears took North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Aside from the No. 2 and No. 3 swap, the 49ers received the third-round pick (No. 67 overall) and the fourth-round pick (No. 111 overall) and a 2018 third-round pick.
The Bears signed free agent quarterback Mike Glennon during the offseason, giving him $15 million per season. Glennon hasn’t started an NFL game since 2014, but is paid starter money as of March.
Now, Trubisky will be going to Chicago to learn under Glennon, and eventually become its starter down the road.
