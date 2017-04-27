Bears trade up to No. 2 in the 2017 NFL draft with the 49ers to select Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears moved up to No. 2 in the 2017 NFL draft shortly after the Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick.

The San Francisco 49ers moved back as a result, to the No. 3 pick that the Bears had. With the No. 2 overall pick, the Bears took North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Mitchell Trubisky scouting report “Experience concerns aside, the greatest change for Trubisky at the next level will be learning to take snaps under center. He worked almost exclusively out of the shotgun at Carolina, and his snap under center in UNC’s bowl game with a chance to tie it late ... didn’t go well.” — Read more at Tar Heel Blog

Aside from the No. 2 and No. 3 swap, the 49ers received the third-round pick (No. 67 overall) and the fourth-round pick (No. 111 overall) and a 2018 third-round pick.

The Bears signed free agent quarterback Mike Glennon during the offseason, giving him $15 million per season. Glennon hasn’t started an NFL game since 2014, but is paid starter money as of March.

Now, Trubisky will be going to Chicago to learn under Glennon, and eventually become its starter down the road.