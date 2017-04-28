This is how Bears and 49ers fans reacted as their teams traded in the NFL draft

It didn’t take long for some NFL draft craziness to get started Thursday night. Just minutes after Roger Goodell opened the show to a chorus of boos, the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears negotiated a swap that sent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to Chicago with the No. 2 pick, while the 49ers hoarded mid-round selections and took Solomon Thomas at No. 3 overall.

A day later, 49ers fans and media are touting John Lynch as a genius, especially after San Francisco traded into the tail end of the first round to grab Reuben Foster.

Bears fans weren’t as enthused by the results.

First, it started with a trade. Chicago sent a third-round pick (No. 67 overall) and a fourth-round pick (No. 111 overall) to the 49ers, along with a 2018 third-round pick. In return, the Bears got one spot in the draft order.

Fans at SB Nation’s Bears blog, Windy City Gridiron, reacted accordingly:

The Bears acquire the No. 2 pick.

Who’s it going to be?

Part of the reason Bears fans were confused: there didn’t even seem to be a player to target.

The Bears pick Trubisky.

In between, there were plenty of Bears fans calling for the firing of Ryan Pace, the team’s general manager since 2015. It wasn’t helped by the fact that Chicago probably didn’t even need to make the trade to secure Trubisky.

A few fans embraced the selection, but the majority were unhappy, to say the least.

Meanwhile, 49ers fans were happy right away.

And then they only got happier.

San Francisco wasn’t anointed the king of Thursday until the Foster selection at the end of the night, but fans were certainly happy with the way it started.

Bears fans ... not so much.