Patriots traded away all of their original picks for the 2017 NFL draft

They also had a fourth round pick that was forefeited.

Super Bowl Winner - Press Confernce Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

There’s been plenty of talent that has been selected during the NFL draft, but what can often be swept under the rug is how those picks come to be.

The Patriots original slate of draft picks has seen tons of movement. So much, that they have moved all but one of their picks, which was forfeited.

Here’s how those trades went down:

  • New England Patriots traded No. 32 pick to New Orleans Saints for Brandin Cooks
  • Patriots traded No. 64 pick to Carolina Panthers as part of Kony Ealy deal
  • Patriots traded No. 96 pick to Lions for No. 85 pick
  • Patriots traded No. 175 pick to Browns in Barkevious Mingo deal
  • Patriots traded No. 215 pick to Detroit Lions in Kyle Van Noy deal
  • Patriots traded No. 250 pick to Lions in Michael Williams deal

Here are other picks they traded during the draft

  • Patriots traded No. 72 pick and No. 200 pick to Titans for No. 83 pick and No. 124 pick
  • Patriots traded No. 124 pick to Lions for No. 85 pick
  • Patriots traded No. 200 pick to Titans for No. 83 pick
  • Patriots traded No. 216 pick to Cowboys No. 211 pick
  • Patriots traded No. 239 pick to Cowboys No. 211 pick

The Patriots first pick in the 2017 draft came at No. 83 overall in the third round, when they selected Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers. Two picks later, the Patriots selected offensive tackle Antonio Garcia out of Troy.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots aren’t strangers to making moves in the NFL draft and are historically good at winning them. It has become the norm; one of the many things that have created “The Patriot Way.”

