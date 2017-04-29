Marshawn Lynch takes out full page ad in Seattle paper to thank Seahawks fans

Marshawn Lynch came out of retirement to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders. In the process, the Seahawks had to agree to terms with the Raiders to actually fulfill that process.

Lynch had so many great years in Seattle, filled with memories like bruising Beastquake runs, and even a couple of Super Bowl appearances — one victory and one that ended when it should have been in his hands.

In Sunday’s edition of the Seattle Times, Lynch took out a full page ad to thank Seahawks owner Paul Allen and the fans:

BEASTMODE - what a class act. Full page message in tomorrow SUNDAY Seattle Times. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/jTVJhWSrYE — Frank Blethen (@fblethen) April 29, 2017

It’s quite the gesture by Lynch. The Seahawks are known to have one of the best and loudest fan bases in the NFL and professional sports in general.

The Raiders and Seahawks don’t meet during the 2017 regular season, but you can imagine Lynch and the Seahawks will be keeping tabs on each other throughout the year.