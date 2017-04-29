 clock menu more-arrow no yes
T.Y. Hilton's 4-year-old already looks like a first-rounder

He’s not eligible for the draft yet. Too bad.

By Ryan Van Bibber
/ new

Plenty of the players getting picked on day three of the 2017 NFL Draft will go on to have productive career. On the flip side, many of them will not. It’s a lot harder to pick a sure thing in the later rounds of the draft. Too bad team can’t pick T.Y. Hilton’s son.

He’s only four. The NFL won’t anyone in the league who hasn’t been out of high school for at least three years, so Hilton’s son has a little while to go. Still, bookmark this video. It’s going to be a nice addition to his sizzle reel.

