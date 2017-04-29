Patriots signed undrafted free agent twins Cody and Jacob Hollister

With the NFL draft completed, there are plenty of undrafted free agent signings that are happening in the immediate minutes after the draft’s conclusion.

A pair of signings by the Patriots is rather interesting, because it involves twin brothers.

Patriots signing both Arkansas WR Cody Hollister and Wyoming TE Jacob Hollister. They are twins for those wondering.



Patriots signed twins. — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) April 29, 2017

The Hollister brothers both had their pro day on the University of Arkansas campus, despite Cody having played his college ball at Wyoming.

The twins part is cool, but the potential scenario it sets up is even better.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty’s twin brother Jason was released by the Titans this offseason. He has yet to sign with a team.

That means, if the Patriots sign Jason McCourty, they could have two sets of twins going up against each other in practice.

It’s not something that’s going to win the Patriots another Lombardi Trophy, but it would be really cool to watch twins go up against each other. I mean, we don’t see that very often.