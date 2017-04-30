The 2nd round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs is going to be awesome

We’re about to get some terrific second-round NBA Playoff matchups, beginning with Sunday’s Game 1 between bitter rivals Washington and Boston. To help us take a deep dive into that series and the other two already set (Rockets-Spurs, Raptors-Cavaliers), we dialed up old friend Michael Pina, now of VICE Sports.
Among the topics discussed:
- How both teams are fueled by disrespect, yet in different ways.
- How do the Celtics properly hide Isaiah Thomas on defense? How do the Wizards actually guard Thomas on the other end? Can the Wizards guard Al Horford when he’s playing center?
- Who gets into the first fight and when?
- Should the Rockets be the favorite against the Spurs? Or can Kawhi Leonard impose his will on games?
- How difficult a matchup will Toronto be for the Cavs? We disagree on this topic.
Plus, a dumb, banal argument about the sophistication of boxing. Blame Prada for bringing it up.