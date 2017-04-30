Filed under:
- Stream
Apr 30, 2017, 11:48am EDT
May 12, 2017
Celtics vs. Wizards has been a hard-fought 2nd-round series
Washington fights back at home.
May 4, 2017
DeMar DeRozan will give you $100 if you can stop LeBron James
It’s come to this.
May 4, 2017
Tony Parker’s injury is a season-ending ruptured left quadriceps tendon
Parker will miss the remainder of the playoffs to undergo surgery.
May 3, 2017
LeBron James said Isaiah Thomas' sister was 'looking down on him' during incredible 53-point performance
Thomas scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and overtime in Boston’s Game 2 win over the Wizards.
May 3, 2017
Isaiah Thomas dedicated 53-point game to his late sister
Thomas is unbelievably strong.
May 2, 2017
Markieff Morris has been cleared to play in Game 2
Morris twisted his ankle in Game 1 vs. Boston
May 2, 2017
LeBron James is saving Dahntay Jones from losing two-thirds of his salary
James will cover his teammate’s two technical fouls from Game 1.
April 30, 2017
Clippers are first NBA team to blow a playoffs series lead 5 years in a row
The Clippers curse is real.
April 30, 2017
The Jazz's Game 7 win on the road validated their 7-year rebuild
This season has already been a success for Utah.
April 30, 2017
Clippers lost Game 7 to the Jazz and may never be the same again
With looming free agency for the Clippers’ biggest names, the Lob City era may have ended on Sunday.
April 30, 2017
Paul Pierce’s farewell tour was odd, and that’s just fine
He’ll still be remembered as the legend that he is.
April 30, 2017
A look at Rudy Gobert's 3 fouls in 5 minutes
Gobert found himself on the bench for fouls, some of which could have gone either way.
April 30, 2017
Isaiah Thomas got tooth knocked out, hit back-to-back 3-pointers
Thomas keeps getting tougher.
April 30, 2017
Isaiah Thomas dominated the Wizards under trying circumstances
Thomas scored 33 points in a win against Washington the day after his sister’s funeral.
April 30, 2017
Jazz are playing Game 7 on International Jazz Day
This is a fun coincidence.
April 30, 2017
Brandon Jennings stepped on Terry Rozier’s loose shoe
This is extremely Brandon Jennings.
April 30, 2017
Isaiah Thomas shot poorly in 1st round because he had all his teeth
The cure to every slump is ripping out a tooth.
April 30, 2017
Isaiah Thomas has had no rest between playoff rounds
Thomas left the team Friday to be with his family in Washington state for his sister’s funeral. He returned to Boston on Sunday.