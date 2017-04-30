2017 NBA Playoffs: Jazz stun Clippers in Game 7 on the road

Another playoff disappointment in Los Angeles. The Jazz dominated wire-to-wire to eliminate Chris Paul's bunch and send them into an offseason full of questions. Prior to that, the Celtics struck first blood against the Wizards.