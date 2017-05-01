You love hockey. You love SB Nation. You love reading hockey at SB Nation. Search your feelings. You know these things are true. But life's too busy to browse the whole network for news. So we'll send hockey news to your inbox every morning. All you need to do is subscribe.
Lace 'em up. Time for the Morning Skate.
Two things happened this weekend that highlight one giant difference between the NHL and its fans.
- An NBC broadcaster (guess who) called P.K. Subban a "clown" for having the gall to dance a little during pregame warmups.
- Predators fans overwhelmingly supported Subban with all kinds of hilarious signs and messages during Game 3 pregame.
As I mentioned on Friday when this all went down, the NHL's culture tries so hard to suffocate the personality out of its players. Because it's "how the game is played."
I don't think most fans want that "head-down, team-first, hockey robot" culture anymore. Look at how many fans from across the league got angry at NBC and supported Subban. Subban is adored because he's such an infectious personality.
The NHL would be wise to capitalize and embrace the fun from its stars like the NBA does. It's the only way it will survive.
Anyway. Dance on, P.K. Especially in the goal crease.
P.K. Subban dancin' around the goal crease like an elite defenseman pic.twitter.com/YAXQ7wK8bV— SB Nation NHL (@SBNationNHL) April 30, 2017
MILAN. STOP.
It kinda-sorta definitely looked like Milan Lucic tried to choke a Ducks player last night.
DEVILS? FLYERS? STARS!?!
That's your top three picks in the 2017 NHL draft after a stunning lottery draw over the weekend.
The Avalanche, after a historically awful season, fell to fourth. And their Twitter account had the most depressing meltdown ever.
Some lottery roundup from our network:
- More than a few dropping teams are interested in talented defenseman Timothy Liljegren: the Red Wings and the Coyotes.
- Avs fans experienced Murphy's Law.
- I cannot recommend this draft primer from our Devils blog enough. It's just a great guide to hockey drafts in general.
PLAYOFF SHENANIGANS
JG Pageau had one heck of a weekend. Maybe the Rangers let him score three goals because they were playing football in warmups and were unfocused, right guys?
What a weird weekend. Example: a SECOND PUCK was suspiciously hiding behind Braden Holtby's net.
Oh, and David Perron almost got his face cut off by a skate blade.
TAMPA DRAMA
Or actually kind of not. Nikita Kucherov called out teammates for dogging it last week and his Russian teammate didn't disagree at all. Crisis averted?
- The Habs signed a #woke prospect from Sweden.
- Did Auston Matthews meet Leafs fans' expectations?
- lol
- Martin Hanzal might be too pricey for the Wild to keep this summer, which would be a shame.
- Hawks fans were hoping their prized KHL prospect would join the team next year. Nope. More like three years.
- Nashville's game-winning shift was a thing of beauty.
- What will the 2017-18 USA Women's National Team look like?
- The Rangers' head coach is killing them.
- Pittsburgh is benefiting from Marc-Andre Fleury's patience.
