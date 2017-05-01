Takkarist McKinley won’t be fined by NFL, later or otherwise

Right after Takkarist McKinley was drafted 26th overall by the Atlanta Falcons, he dropped an f-bomb on television during an emotional speech about his grandmother. McKinley wrapped up his speech by saying the NFL could “fine me later,” but the league will not fine McKinley for his language.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport seems to support the decision to not fine McKinley based on his emoji usage.

New #Falcons LB Takk McKinley famously said on stage “fine me later” after cursing post-pick. No worries. Source said he won’t be fined — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2017

McKinley was raised by his grandmother, Myrtle Collins, who saved him from homelessness and hopelessness. To honor her memory and the role she played in his life, McKinley carried a large framed picture of her on stage with him at the draft.

Being selected in the first round of the NFL draft was the fulfillment of a promise McKinley made to his grandmother on her deathbed, so it’s understandable that he was emotional in that moment.

“I told her before she passed away I was going to live my dream, I was going to go D-1, I was going to get out of Richmond, I was going to get out of Oakland,” McKinley said to NFL Network’s Deion Sanders. “I was going to go to the NFL. I made that promise to her, man. Thirty seconds later she passed away. And this is who I do it for.”

McKinley was drafted late enough in the first round that it was past 10 p.m. ET, which is considered the “safe harbor” time by the FCC. The FCC does not fine networks for profanity during that time frame.

The NFL has a lot of latitude to fine players under the CBA’s personal conduct policy, and in this case, letting McKinley off the hook is the right call.