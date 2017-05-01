Bears invited Mike Glennon to their draft party, then picked Mitchell Trubisky

The Bears traded up to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall on the first night of the NFL draft. You would imagine that would be pretty upsetting for quarterback Mike Glennon, who signed a deal with the Bears in the offseason that will pay him around $15 million per season.

But it gets worse.

The team asked Glennon to attend their draft party on the club level at Solider Field, according to the Chicago Tribune. Glennon, of course, showed up. But he had no idea that the team was going to trade up to draft his successor in Trubisky. The Tribune’s Rich Campbell said, “Glennon felt as though he had been cheated on, according to people in the know.”

Glennon also wasn’t the only one left in the dark on the deal. Apparently head coach John Fox didn’t know as well. "We don't know what the hell they were doing," an unnamed team executive told CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora. "It's all anyone is talking about. It's really bad between (Bears GM Ryan) Pace and Fox. Fox is fuming about being left in the dark on the trade (for Trubisky). I don't know anyone who likes their draft.”

Pace told reporters on Thursday night via ESPN that the team was still moving forward with Glennon as their starting quarterback. That makes sense, considering the $18.5 million guaranteed they gave him this offseason.

“Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback,” Pace said. “There is no quarterback competition when Mitch gets here. Glennon is our starting quarterback. We’ll focus on Mitch’s development and Mike Glennon winning games for the Chicago Bears.”

Then Pace offered up a little bit of a more questionable statement, essentially saying that Glennon was fine with the move.

“I talked to Mike [Thursday night],” Pace said. “He understands the competitiveness of our business at every single position. Mike also understands he’s our starting quarterback. Mike’s been here working hard all the time, already developing leadership with his teammates. I’m extremely excited about Mike Glennon this season, and I’m extremely excited about adding Mitch to our roster.”

Glennon may not come out and create an uncomfortable environment after having just signed with the Bears. Though you have to wonder what he’s thinking, after believing he had finally come from under Jameis Winston’s shadow.