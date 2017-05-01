Filed under:
May 1, 2017, 7:12pm EDT
May 2, 2017
The Rockets showed us how good they can really be
The Rockets beat the Spurs by 27 in Game 1.
May 2, 2017
LaMarcus Aldridge needs to be better for the Spurs to win
Aldridge played poorly on both ends in blowout loss.
May 2, 2017
The Rockets were unbelievably good in Game 1 against the Spurs
Houston is a real problem for the Spurs right now.
May 1, 2017
Nene ejected after scuffle in Spurs-Rockets Game 1
In the blowout, players of both sides lost their cool.
May 1, 2017
Dahntay Jones lost two-thirds of his salary in 2 minutes vs. Raptors
His ejection will cost him.
May 1, 2017
The Raptors haven't won the first game of a playoff series since 2001
Here are 9 things that happened in 2001 to remind you how long it has been.
May 1, 2017
LeBron James disrespected the Raptors for the entirety of Game 1
James took over from the very start.
May 1, 2017
LeBron James jokingly grabs beer during the Cavaliers-Raptors game
Hahahahaha, LeBron.
May 1, 2017
Cavaliers opened up Game 1 vs. the Raptors by demolishing rims
First LeBron, then Shump threw one down.
