Lace 'em up. Time for the Morning Skate.

Goalies keep coming off the market.

A week after Scott Darling got traded and then signed with the Hurricanes, the Dallas Stars made a big move of their own. Tuesday, Dallas traded a fourth-round pick for Ben Bishop.

This is big, and we'll have a full analysis of it later this morning. But first, I want to make a plea to the Stars: give Ben Bishop the #38. Or #88. Or un-retire Bill Goldsworthy's #8. Do this, and all of us will love you forever. Every fan, of every team.

Because then the NHL will have its very own BB-38.

Thank you.

OTTAWA? IN THE CONFERENCE FINALS?

Yep, still strange to say. But they made it with a Game 6 win in New York Tuesday night. And of course, once again, the hero was Erik Karlsson.

And Rangers fans are unpleased with how their coach handled the series.

GAME 7 NIGHT. GET YOURSELF READY.

Penguins vs. Capitals. Ducks vs. Oilers. All the marbles. This should be good.

But one thing's clear: Whoever loses in Washington Wednesday will be in for a rough summer.

Edmonton gets a big defenseman back, but honestly? We have no idea what to expect Wednesday.

A HISTORY LESSON

We went through the last 10 years of Capitals playoff failures to highlight the burden they carry into Game 7 and how wonderful it'll feel if they shed it.

Also, you should watch hockey because Charles Barkley said so.

Turns out our concerns about Sidney Crosby's concussion were well-founded after we learned just how flimsy the NHL's concussion protocol actually is.

Oh, and the Rangers and Sabres are playing next year's Winter Classic at Citi Field!

Been interesting seeing fans from across hockey question this whole Crosby thing. Canucks fans weighed in with a personal anecdote; Blackhawks fans are frustrated with the league.

The Predators are an offensive engine built from the trunk.

This argument for why the Stars should keep their third overall pick is just a good argument overall for keeping high picks.

Should the Hurricanes go after Gabriel Landeskog and not Matt Duchene?

Ilya Kovalchuk is almost certainly coming back to the NHL.

This is the best draft ranking you'll ever read.

Carey Price took a step back this season.