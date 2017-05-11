 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Morning Skate: Hockey fans should ignore the Alex Ovechkin trade trolls

They are out in force after the Capitals’ Game 7 loss.

By Patrick Iversen
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Lace 'em up. Time for the Morning Skate.

Good morning, hockey friends.

The Capitals are out of the postseason. Again. Too soon. Again. And already we've seen hot takes spewing from Mount Hockey Doom criticizing the heck out of Alex Ovechkin.

Some of that is warranted, sure. He was on the ice for the game-winning goal. And had a big part in it. Barry Trotz used him less than other forwards in Game 7. Criticism may be okay. If it's not hyperbole.

Hyperbole is things like what NBCSN broadcaster Mike Milbury said after Game 7, saying that it's time for the Capitals to review the "Ovechkin experiment."

I spit out my drink at that line. Experiment? Okay. Well. If a decade-plus of building around a first-ballot Hall of Famer is an experiment, then the NHL sure is full of a lot of reckless front office chemists. A ridiculous sentiment from an increasingly ridiculous commentator.

But I suspect he won't be alone. Barry Melrose said something similar on ESPN. And many commentators will be more blatant with their castigations of Ovechkin over the next week or so. Just be vigilant, friends. These people are to be ignored, their takes to be used as fuel for the next SpaceX launch.

Calling for the heads of superstars after playoff failures is catnip for lazy sportswriters and commentators. Be wary and be wise!

A TERRIBLE NIGHT FOR D.C SPORTS

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Caps and Wizards both had big playoff games on Wednesday. Both lost. This happens over and over.

But we're here for hockey, so let's talk hockey. A few facts about the Capitals' loss are sadder than the rest, and the biggest one is that they've wasted a golden chance and another Ovechkin year. We even got to update our running list of Capitals failures.

And even though the Penguins are in the conference finals doesn't mean they'll repeat.

DUCK, DUCK, DUCK, DUCK, ADVANCE

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Oilers put up a good fight, but the Ducks are back in the conference final again with the Predators.

Connor McDavid didn't score in Game 7. And we think we know why.

JIMMY & ROSALINA SCARED HIM

But it was so worth it, because that was the best photo we've ever seen.

