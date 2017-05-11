You love hockey. You love SB Nation. You love reading hockey at SB Nation. Search your feelings. You know these things are true. But life's too busy to browse the whole network for news. So we'll send hockey news to your inbox every morning. All you need to do is subscribe.

Lace 'em up. Time for the Morning Skate.

Good morning, hockey friends.

The Capitals are out of the postseason. Again. Too soon. Again. And already we've seen hot takes spewing from Mount Hockey Doom criticizing the heck out of Alex Ovechkin.

Some of that is warranted, sure. He was on the ice for the game-winning goal. And had a big part in it. Barry Trotz used him less than other forwards in Game 7. Criticism may be okay. If it's not hyperbole.

Hyperbole is things like what NBCSN broadcaster Mike Milbury said after Game 7, saying that it's time for the Capitals to review the "Ovechkin experiment."

Mike Milbury said Alex Ovechkin was directly involved in the two Caps goals against, called him "lazy" AND insinuated WSH trade him pic.twitter.com/rAVe4llHK2 — Mary Clarke (@marycclarke) May 11, 2017

I spit out my drink at that line. Experiment? Okay. Well. If a decade-plus of building around a first-ballot Hall of Famer is an experiment, then the NHL sure is full of a lot of reckless front office chemists. A ridiculous sentiment from an increasingly ridiculous commentator.

But I suspect he won't be alone. Barry Melrose said something similar on ESPN. And many commentators will be more blatant with their castigations of Ovechkin over the next week or so. Just be vigilant, friends. These people are to be ignored, their takes to be used as fuel for the next SpaceX launch.

Calling for the heads of superstars after playoff failures is catnip for lazy sportswriters and commentators. Be wary and be wise!

A TERRIBLE NIGHT FOR D.C SPORTS

The Caps and Wizards both had big playoff games on Wednesday. Both lost. This happens over and over.

But we're here for hockey, so let's talk hockey. A few facts about the Capitals' loss are sadder than the rest, and the biggest one is that they've wasted a golden chance and another Ovechkin year. We even got to update our running list of Capitals failures.

And even though the Penguins are in the conference finals doesn't mean they'll repeat.

DUCK, DUCK, DUCK, DUCK, ADVANCE

The Oilers put up a good fight, but the Ducks are back in the conference final again with the Predators.

Connor McDavid didn't score in Game 7. And we think we know why.

JIMMY & ROSALINA SCARED HIM

But it was so worth it, because that was the best photo we've ever seen.