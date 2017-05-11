LeBron James put David Fizdale in a commercial as a wedding gift

David Fizdale thinks LeBron James is the best player in the world by far, not just because of his play on the court. He’s “personal, he cares, he really cares about the 15th guy on the bench, he cared about us as coaches," the Grizzlies coach said on ESPN’s Mike & Mike in the Morning show.

Fizdale would know. He was an assistant coach on the Miami Heat during James’ tenure in South Beach. And he shared a story about how The King extended his generosity to everyone on the team:

"I don't know how many times I came into the office and there was a gift on our desk from LeBron because he'd get so much free crap. I never got so many Christmas gifts in my life. He would do stuff like that for no reason. That was the part I will always remember about him, the things he would do for us. He put me in a commercial once as a wedding gift. How about that? Because I said, 'Don't get me anything.' Instead of him listening, he says 'Hey coach, why don't you be in the Samsung commercial with me?' You know, that's a nice little check for an assistant coach. And [the card] says, 'Hey man, congratulations on your wedding.'"

Here’s a snippet of the commercial:

This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. It’s just the type of person LeBron is. This is, after all, the same guy who’s paved the way for at-risk kids in his hometown of Akron, Ohio to get a quality education through the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Good things happen to good people. And for James, well, his progress speaks for itself.