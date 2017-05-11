Cowboys’ offseason of fun continues with a golf tournament featuring John Daly

The Dallas Cowboys might be in full offseason mode, but they’re spending it by doing a bunch of different things and having a blast.

Earlier this week, the team had their annual Home Run Derby, and even had a three-legged race. On Thursday, the Cowboys posted a video from a golf tournament they had the day before.

Ezekiel Elliott was the highlight of the tournament, and showed off plenty of personality throughout.

What's it like to play golf with @EzekielElliott​?

It's just as awesome as you'd imagine, check out this exclusive Mic'd Up. pic.twitter.com/dYbhsLwiet — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 11, 2017

His primary concern was beating Dak Prescott. “As long as I beat Dak, I’m happy,” he said.

Elliott also showed us that doing his signature eating celebration isn’t exclusive to the football field.

John Daly was also hanging around, and had on some sweet Cowboys shorts:

#CowboysNation if this picture doesn't make your day we don't know what will. pic.twitter.com/FxZlfRvj8F — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 10, 2017

Jaylon Smith was also in attendance, which is a good sign for Cowboys fans. Smith missed his entire rookie season due to a severe knee injury, but is expected to be back for the season opener.

That looks like a great follow through on his swing, too.

Make it look good make it loooooook good! #ClearEyeView pic.twitter.com/WtLHTJH1Ej — Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) May 11, 2017

The event was held at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas. The club is the first and only NFL-themed golf club in the world. If you’re a Cowboys fan that likes to hit the links, it’s definitely the place for you.

If you’re lucky enough, you might run into some Cowboys while they’re still in leisure mode.