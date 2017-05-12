J.J. Redick deserves every penny of his desired $20 million contract

The Los Angeles Clippers would love to re-sign J.J. Redick, but not at the price point he’s looking for.

Redick, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in June, is looking for a contract that will pay him $18-$20 million annually, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner. That would immediately rule out the Clippers, who have a laundry list of priorities for this upcoming free agency period.

Chris Paul and Blake Griffin are also expected to exercise their player options and become unrestricted free agents this summer. Paul would command a five-year, $205 million contract, while Griffin could ink a five-year, $175 million pact. Combined, it could cost the Clippers around $60 million to keep that duo in Los Angeles next season.

From Redick’s perspective, looking for a payday is the right move

After all, his annual salaries have maxed out at $7.4 million after signing a four-year, $28 million contract in 2013. That was after a three-year, $21 million deal in a sign-and-trade from Orlando to Milwaukee back in 2010. With all the money being thrown around in free agency, it’s only right that Redick — who has averaged at least 15 points per game as a mainstay in the Clippers starting lineup each of the past four seasons — be paid for his services as well.

It’s also undeniable that Redick, turning 33 in June, is in the latter stretch of his NBA career. That hasn’t stopped him from balling out, though.

Redick’s been one of the most productive veterans the league has available. Of the 49 players age 32 or older, Redick has been the seventh-best scorer. Only aging All-Stars, past and present, had a better regular season than the Clippers guard, who shot 42 percent from three behind only Pau Gasol, Kyle Korver, and Jason Terry in their age bracket.

Redick has also been healthy three years into his 30s. The sharpshooter has played at least 75 games in each of the past three seasons, fighting alongside his Clippers teammates through fruitless postseason runs where his younger, spry teammates have gone down with injuries.

It’s unlikely the Clippers compete for a championship; not with the Warriors, Spurs, and Rockets surging in the Western Conference. With that understood, there’s no need for Redick to take a pay cut knowing a ring is just as far out of his grasp in Los Angeles as it would be in Denver.

Twenty-million dollars may be a bit steep for a 33-year-old sniper, but there are teams that will line up for Redick’s veteran services this summer

Speaking of Denver, the Nuggets are one of several teams with enough cap space to absorb a contract that size, though they should be looking to add star power. The Brooklyn Nets are another team that could stand to pay Redick a $20 million salary. The Nets rely on the three-point shot but lack the shooters to execute head coach Kenny Atkinson’s offensive scheme.

Other teams with space to sign Redick are the 76ers, Mavericks, Kings, Celtics, Suns, Pacers, Timberwolves and Knicks.

It appears Redick wants to finally cash in on a career where he’s put the team before his own personal gain. It’s about time. And with all the deposits he’s put in in his 11-year career, it’s time for Redick to make that withdrawal.