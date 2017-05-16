Russell Westbrook and wife, Nina Earl, welcomed baby Noah on Tuesday

Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina Earl, announced the birth of Noah Russell Westbrook on Tuesday afternoon. Noah is their first child.

We’ve known about baby Noah since March, when Russ put a picture on Instagram of him kissing Nina’s belly to announce the pregnancy.

Russ took to social media again to share a picture of Noah’s toes:

Noah Russell Westbrook

7lbs 5oz

20inch long pic.twitter.com/JRImZCW7iU — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) May 16, 2017

Noah is 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and 20 inches long. He’s still got a long way to his dad’s 6’3.

Mom and Dad both played at UCLA, so perhaps one day we’ll see another Westbrook in blue and gold.

In the meantime, Russ has the offseason to spend time with his family after the Thunder were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. Enjoy it! And congratulations to both Russ and Nina on their baby boy.