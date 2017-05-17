You can stream the Preakness post position draw here, as well.

A field of 10 will learn their post positions for the 142nd Preakness Stakes on Wednesday afternoon. The announcement is set to occur at about 5 p.m. and should be available to be streamed at the Preakness’ Facebook page.

The $1.5 million Preakness, which will be run this Saturday at Pimlico in Baltimore, Md., is the shortest of the three Triple Crown races at 1-3/16 miles, slightly shorter than the 1-1/4-mile Derby. Following the gate draw, the official morning line odds will be announced.

The winner of the Kentucky Derby is always a fast favorite in the Preakness, and this year is no different. So, Always Dreaming, who won horse racing’s marquee event by 2-3/4 lengths, is favored at 11/10 (-110), per Preakness odds posted at OddsShark.com. Classic Empire, who was set as the morning line odds favorite for the Kentucky Derby, is at 4/1. Looking at Lee, who finished second in the Derby, has 11/1 odds.

After the first Triple Crown winner in 37 years in 2015 when American Pharoah earned the title, 2016 saw three different horses take the three jewels of the Triple Crown. Fans — and everyone else with no connections to the entrants — will likely be rooting for Always Dreaming to bring a little added excitement to the Belmont when it arrives on June 10.

How to watch the Preakness post draw

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17

TV: none

Streaming: Preakness’ Facebook page.