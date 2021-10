NCAA softball tournament 2017: Bracket, schedule, and scores

The NCAA softball tournament finished off its super regional round on Sunday, with four more teams punching their tickets to the Women’s College World Series (the final two teams then play a best-of-three series for the title).

There were no upsets in the regional round so the top 16 seeded teams remained alive for the super regionals, but in the best-of-three super regional round four different lower-seeded teams won.

The Women’s College World Series begins Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Here are the results and complete schedule. The full bracket can be found here.

Women's College World Series

Who: Eight super regional winners

Clinched: UCLA, Oklahoma, Florida, Oregon, LSU, Texas A&M, Baylor, Washington

When: June 1-7

Where: Oklahoma City

Super regionals

May 25-28 (all times ET)

Florida vs. Alabama

5/25: Alabama 3, Florida 0

5/26: Florida 2, Alabama 0

5/27: Florida 2, Alabama 1

Florida wins series, 2-1

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee

5/26: Tennessee 8, Texas A&M 1

5/27: Texas A&M 6, Tennessee 5

5/28: Texas A&M 5, Tennessee 3

Texas A&M wins series, 2-1

UCLA vs. Mississippi

5/25: UCLA 8, Mississippi 7 (11 innings)

5/26: UCLA 1, Mississippi 0

UCLA wins series, 2-0

LSU vs. Florida State

5/26: Florida State 3, LSU 1

5/27: LSU 1, Florida State 0

5/28: LSU 6, Florida State 4

LSU wins series, 2-1

Oregon vs. Kentucky

5/26: Oregon 4, Kentucky 0

5/27: Oregon 6, Kentucky 5

Oregon wins series, 2-0

Utah vs. Washington

5/26: Washington 10, Utah 4

5/27: Utah 9, Washington 8

5/28: Washington 2, Utah 1

Washington wins series, 2-1

Auburn vs. Oklahoma

5/26: Oklahoma 4, Auburn 0

5/27: Oklahoma 5, Auburn 2

Oklahoma wins series, 2-0

Baylor vs. Arizona

5/26: Arizona 3, Baylor 2

5/27: Baylor 6, Arizona 4

5/28: Baylor 6, Arizona 5

Baylor wins series, 2-1

Regionals

*all Game 7 contests are if needed

Gainesville regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 1 Florida def. Florida A&M, 9-0

May 19, Game 2: Oklahoma State def. Florida International, 2-0

May 20, Game 3: Florida def. Oklahoma State, 2-0

May 20, Game 4: FIU def. Florida A&M, 3-0 (Florida A&M eliminated)

May 20, Game 5: Oklahoma State def. FIU, 5-0 (FIU eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Oklahoma State def. Florida, 1-0

May 21, Game 7: Florida def. Oklahoma State, 5-0 (Oklahoma State eliminated)

Florida wins region

Tuscaloosa regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 16 Alabama def. Albany, 5-1

May 19, Game 2: Minnesota def. Louisiana Tech, 11-3

May 20, Game 3: Alabama def. Minnesota, 1-0

May 20, Game 4: Louisiana Tech def. Albany, 8-1 (Albany eliminated)

May 21, Game 5: Minnesota def. Louisiana Tech, 5-2 (Louisiana Tech eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Alabama def. Minnesota, 1-0 (Minnesota eliminated)

Alabama wins region

College Station regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 9 Texas A&M def. Texas Southern, 14-0

May 19, Game 2: Texas State def. Texas, 2-1

May 20, Game 3: Texas A&M def. Texas State, 3-1

May 20, Game 4: Texas def. Texas Southern, 8-0 (Texas Southern eliminated)

May 20, Game 5: Texas def. Texas State, 6-3 (Texas State eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Texas A&M vs. Texas, 3-1 (Texas eliminated)

Texas A&M wins region

Knoxville regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 8 Tennessee def. Longwood, 5-0

May 19, Game 2: SC Upstate def. Ohio State, 7-3

May 20, Game 3: Tennessee def. SC Upstate, 7-3

May 20, Game 4: Longwood def. Ohio State, 3-1 (Ohio State eliminated)

May 20, Game 5: Longwood def. SC Upstate, 4-2 (SC Upstate eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Tennessee def. Longwood, 3-0 (Longwood eliminated)

Tennessee wins region

Los Angeles regional

May 19, Game 1: No 5 UCLA def. Lehigh, 8-0

May 19, Game 2: San Jose State def. Cal State Fullerton, 3-0

May 20, Game 3: UCLA def. San Jose State, 10-2

May 20, Game 4: Cal State Fullerton def. Lehigh, 10-8 (Lehigh eliminated)

May 20, Game 5: Cal State Fullerton def. San Jose State, 1-0 (San Jose St. eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: UCLA def. Cal State Fullerton, 9-1 (Fullerton eliminated)

UCLA wins region

Oxford regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 12 Mississippi def. Southern Illinois, 8-0

May 19, Game 2: Arizona State def, North Carolina, 9-3

May 20, Game 3: Mississippi def. Arizona State, 2-0

May 20, Game 4: North Carolina def. Southern Illinois, 4-0 (S. Illinois eliminated)

May 20, Game 5: North Carolina def. Arizona State, 3-2 (ASU eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Mississippi def. North Carolina, 7-2 (UNC eliminated)

Ole Miss wins region

Baton Rouge regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 13 LSU def. Fairfield, 2-1

May 19, Game 1: Louisiana def. McNeese, 6-0

May 20, Game 3: Louisiana def. LSU, 4-2

May 20, Game 4: McNeese def. Fairfield, 6-2 (Fairfield eliminated)

May 21, Game 5: LSU def. McNeese, 10-1 (McNeese eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: LSU def. Louisiana, 6-1

May 22, Game 7: LSU def. Louisiana, 5-1

LSU wins region

Tallahassee regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 4 Florida State def. Princeton, 3-0

May 19, Game 2: Georgia def. Jacksonville State, 4-2

May 20, Game 3: Florida State def. Georgia, 7-1

May 20, Game 4: Jacksonville State def. Princeton, 10-2 (Princeton eliminated)

May 20, Game 5: Georgia def. Jacksonville State, 8-2 (Jacksonville St. eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Florida State def. Georgia, 8-5 (Georgia eliminated)

Florida State wins region

Eugene regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 3 Oregon def. Illinois Chicago, 13-0

May 19, Game 2: Wisconsin def. Missouri, 7-2

May 20, Game 3: Oregon def. Wisconsin, 6-5

May 20, Game 4: Illinois Chicago def. Missouri, 5-4 (Missouri eliminated)

May 20, Game 5: Wisconsin def. Illinois-Chicago, 2-0 (Illinois-Chicago eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Oregon def. Wisconsin, 9-0 (Wisconsin eliminated)

Oregon wins region

Lexington regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 14 Kentucky def. DePaul, 6-0

May 19, Game 2: Illinois def. Marshall, 3-2 (12)

May 20, Game 3: Kentucky def. Illinois, 1-0

May 20, Game 4: Marshall def. DePaul, 2-1 (DePaul eliminated)

May 20, Game 5: Illinois def. Marshall, 10-2 (Marshall eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Kentucky def. Illinois, 4-2 (Illinois eliminated)

Kentucky wins region

Salt Lake City regional

May 18, Game 1: No. 11 Utah def. Fordham, 10-0

May 18, Game 2: BYU def. Mississippi State, 8-0

May 19, Game 3: Utah def. BYU, 3-2

May 19, Game 4: Fordham def. Mississippi State, 9-3 (Mississippi State eliminated)

May 19, Game 5: BYU def. Fordham, 12-1 (Fordham eliminated)

May 20, Game 6: Utah def. BYU, 14-0 (BYU eliminated)

Utah wins region

Seattle regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 6 Washington def. Montana, 8-0

May 19, Game 2: Michigan def. Fresno State, 3-1

May 20, Game 3: Washington def. Michigan, 12-4

May 20, Game 4: Fresno State def. Montana, 7-0 (Montana eliminated)

May 20, Game 5: Michigan def. Fresno State, 4-0 (Fresno St. eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Washington def. Michigan, 4-2 (Michigan eliminated)

Washington wins region

Auburn regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 7 Auburn def, ETSU, 11-0

May 19, Game 2: California def. Notre Dame, 6-2

May 20, Game 3: Auburn def. California, 4-3

May 20, Game 4: Notre Dame def. ETSU, 7-6 (ETSU eliminated)

May 21, Game 5: California def. Notre Dame, 5-3 (Notre Dame eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Auburn def. California, 8-2 (Cal eliminated)

Auburn wins region

Norman regional

May 19, Game 1: Tulsa def. Arkansas, 5-4

May 20, Game 2: North Dakota State def. Oklahoma, 3-2

May 20, Game 3: Tulsa def. North Dakota State, 2-1

May 20, Game 4: Oklahoma def. Arkansas, 5-3 (Arkansas eliminated)

May 21, Game 5: Oklahoma def. North Dakota State, 10-2 (NDSU eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Oklahoma def. Tulsa, 6-4 (10 innings)

May 22, Game 7: Oklahoma def. Tulsa, 3-0 (Tulsa eliminated)

Oklahoma wins region

Waco regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 15 Baylor def. Kent State, 1-0

May 19, Game 2: James Madison def. Oregon State, 3-2

May 20, Game 3: Baylor def. James Madison, 4-2

May 20, Game 4: Kent State def. Oregon State, 2-1 (OSU eliminated)

May 20, Game 5: James Madison def. Kent State, 4-0 (Kent State eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Baylor def. James Madison, 1-0 (James Madison eliminated)

Baylor wins region

Tucson regional

May 19, Game 1: No. 2 Arizona def. New Mexico State 11-0

May 19, Game 2: South Carolina def. St. Francis (PA), 12-2

May 20, Game 3: Arizona def. South Carolina, 5-0

May 20, Game 4: St. Francis (PA) def. New Mexico State, 8-4 (NMSU eliminated)

May 20, Game 5: South Carolina def. St. Francis (PA), 3-1 (St. Francis eliminated)

May 21, Game 6: Arizona def. South Carolina, 9-0 (South Carolina eliminated)

Arizona wins region