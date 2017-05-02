You love hockey. You love SB Nation. You love reading hockey at SB Nation. Search your feelings. You know these things are true. But life's too busy to browse the whole network for news. So we'll send hockey news to your inbox every morning. All you need to do is subscribe.

Lace 'em up. Time for the Morning Skate.

The Washington Capitals won Game 3.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are only up by one game in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

This series is close.

No.

Don't let yourself be fooled by Kevin Shattenkirk's game-winning goal in overtime; ask any Capitals fan this morning how they're doing and then look down. They'll be back on their heels, ready to run at a moment's notice while their eyes dart back and forth.

The truth is the Penguins pulled off an incredible comeback in the final two minutes despite losing the best player in the game. This, after a rout in Game 2. Hockey is a game of momentum swings, so maybe the Capitals feel confident after leaving Game 3 with a win. That's all that matters, after all.

But ... man. Everything about that game and how it played out should make you absolutely nervous for the Capitals. Pittsburgh seems unfazed and steeled. We've got one heck of a series ahead of us.

SID IS BROKEN, AND THAT SUCKS

Sidney Crosby, a world-class generational talent, probably suffered another concussion last night. I described it to my SBN teammates as a "weird-ass play." I stand by that. What a weird-ass play.

However you feel about Crosby, losing a player like that to concussions over and over is just heartbreaking for fans of the sport.

AND WHAT A WEIRD-ASS GAME

Everything about Game 3 left us dizzy.

You had the spitting fire takes after Crosby got hurt.

You had Marc-Andre Fleury making the save of the playoffs.

You had that incredible finish.

You had terrible sports opinions. We won't link to them here because they are trash. But they're out there. Be vigilant.

In short, Game 3 was proof that playoff hockey is must-see TV.

